Brazos Walking Sticks keeps solid footing after fire last year

A fire early last year took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business did not skip a beat.

“It was major,” she said. “It would’ve been definitely worse had it hit our production area or our distribution area. It was really just more storage than anything. That happened on Friday and we were up and running on Monday.”

Though McAlister said the fire took out a significant amount of material, one year later the business sits atop an e-commerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.

The fire took out pallets of boxes full of product ready to be shipped, as well as all of the company’s exotic wood, which was replaceable, McAlister said. She put a positive spin on the disaster and said it actually gave the business the opportunity to downsize its selection, which was something it was likely to do anyway.

“It doesn’t affect the sales numbers. It’s overwhelming when you have too many choices anyway, and that’s really what it was, we found,” she said. “People just go for a different style now.”

McAlister began working for Brazos Walking Sticks when she was 17 and has been there for 17 years.

The company, created by Warren Owen, started out as Brazos Oaks and was initially a picture frame shop, McAlister said. Eventually the focus shifted, Brazos Oaks became Brazos Walking Sticks, and about a decade ago the company was acquired by the health care product company HealthSmart International.

Owen stayed on as director until he retired last summer. After taking an e-commerce position with HealthSmart, McAlister agreed to manage the site amid changing leadership.

“I was supposed to move five days after the fire,” McAlister said. “Of course I didn’t, but I took an e-commerce position with the company. … They called me to see if I would manage it as much as I can remote, so I travel back and forth all the time from Southwest Virginia.”

Now McAlister spends about two weeks at home and two weeks at the shop at a time. Heading into a heavy season for orders, it is all hands on deck, she said.

“Summer is a peak season, but it’s not like Christmas,” she said. “When we come back from the Thanksgiving holidays, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, we have tons of orders.”

McAlister said there is not necessarily a higher total volume of orders during the holidays, but a higher volume of custom direct-to-buyer orders that can be time-intensive. Individual orders from the business' website often include custom engravings, unique handles, special tips and badges or emblems and require more care to package than bulk orders.

Every walking stick, regardless of its final stop, is handmade and hand-packaged locally and starts with a sapling. McAlister said she sources much of her wood from Southwest Arkansas by working with forestry companies on pine farms. She said she gets her hickory, sassafras, sweetgum and maple from Arkansas, creating a sustainable process by utilizing underbrush that would otherwise be burnt away.

“They grow the pine, they harvest it. They used to just burn all the underbrush,” she said. “But instead of burning it, we pay them to go in and cut the saplings down. … It’s sustainable because in the next five years you’re going to need to clean that field out again.”

She said the company’s best-selling cane is the root cane, with handles are made of tree roots sourced from upstate New York.

McAlister said saplings first arrive at the warehouse and are made into a walking stick’s most basic components: a cane shaft and handle attached by a mortis and tenon joint. The company then supplies eight to 10 artisans in the Waco area who run shops, sometimes out of their houses, to handcraft the sticks and canes, bringing an individual and local touch to every product Brazos Walking Sticks creates.

“We do some production (in the warehouse), but very little,” McAlister said. “It’s more if we run out of stock on something and I don’t have an artisan actually making it that week … I have the capability of doing it in house, but the majority of our production is done with outside artisans with basically cottage industry shops.”

When done, the canes are brought back to the warehouse, lacquered and prepared for shipping.

Made-to-order products are packaged individually. The company also ships in bulk to retailers around the country, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and other outdoors and hardware stores. The company even ships through Amazon and has a walking stick model on shelves in Walmart stores, in addition to others Walmart sells online. McAlister said she has shipped some orders as far as the Philippines, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, mainly through Ace Hardware.

She said the warehouse outside Waco used to be open for walk-ins, but for safety reasons she does not do showings anymore, making the business mainly reliant on e-commerce.