Breaking up with Bradford pear: A Dear John letter to a once-loved tree

I first saw our Bradford pear tree in its glory on a long-ago February day, when my wife and I were buying our home in North Waco.

It dominated the street, a giant puffball of white blossoms, showering petals on the front lawn — a snow globe vision of our future family home.

Over the next 12 years, the tree would continue its extravagant growth, putting on its yearly spring floral show and its fall matinee. Toddlers would romp and roll in its piles of red-and-gold leaves.

Nostalgic memories, to be sure, but let them go. I come not to praise the Bradford pear but to bury it.

Or spray it with herbicide, burn it, or run it through a woodchipper, and warn other homeowners against its siren call.

Last year I spent some $1,000 to cut down our sprawling 30-year-old tree as it fell apart over several months, trunk by trunk, until I was left with a sawdust-filled crater, 6 feet across.

By then I had long known of Bradford pear trees' troublesome reputation and come to my own conclusions about this botanical wonder, which was perfected by government scientists bent on creating the perfect tree.

I came to see it as a Frankenstein’s monster, blighting our urban landscapes and invading our natural ones — a monster that should be banished to the tundra of failed innovations.

I told my friends that Bradford pear trees should be cut down and replaced, though I held off on my own. Procrastination was part of it. But I have to admit, this 40-foot-tall tower of blooms was magnificent, and that made the breakup all the harder.

Anti-Bradford broadsides have become a cottage industry in recent years, calling the tree out for its brittleness, invasiveness, short life and blossoms redolent of certain bodily odors.

“They are the vinyl siding of the plant material world, horticultural junk food for a quick-fix society that wants its trees lollipop-perfect, fast-growing, multiseasonal and mess-free,” wrote a prominent early naysayer, Virginia landscape architect Warren Byrd, in 1999.

“What we get is a short-lived, top-heavy, weak-crotched, foul smelling, non-edible creation that is adaptable everywhere, thus allowing us to use a tree that tells us nothing of that particular region.”

Neil Sperry, the dean of Texas garden columnists and once a promoter of the Bradford pear tree, in the past decade has placed the tree on his “do not plant” list, citing its structural weaknesses and short-lived nature.

In Waco, Bradford pear trees that lined Franklin Avenue near Ninfa’s and adorned parking lots at the county records building have failed in recent years and been chopped down.

But there is a less obvious and more troublesome aspect of this tree.

The tree and its related varieties of ornamental callery pears have been officially labeled as invasive in a dozen states, mostly in the South and along the East Coast and West Coast. Ohio will ban sales of the tree starting next year, and South Carolina will follow suit in 2024.

The state of Texas has not listed Bradford or callery pears as invasive, but fields of feral pears are a common sight in my native Northeast Texas, and I have documented several examples of escaped pears around Waco: At the Lacy Point Natural Area at Lake Waco, White Rock Creek and a strip of woods near McLane Stadium.

Baylor University biologist Joseph White, who has been involved in local environmental projects, said awareness of invasive species in Texas is “very low.” He said he has not noticed wild Bradford pears here but has seen plenty of other escaped ornamental plants such as ligustrum and nandina invading what is left of the area’s woodlands, displacing native plants while providing little food for birds, insects and animals.

He said Bradford pear trees are a problem in other states and could become one here.

“They were probably popular because of their high growth rate and because they produce beautiful blossoms,” White said.

Those were among the reasons they were planted across the United States beginning in the 1960s, sometimes even mandated in new subdivisions. Lady Bird Johnson planted one in downtown Washington, D.C., in 1966, raising the visibility of the tree.

It was the culmination of an epic journey for a once-obscure tree whose ancestors were scouted decades before in the highlands of China.

A 2017 article, “The Rise and Fall of the Ornamental Callery Pear,” by Theresa Culley in the Harvard publication Arnoldia, chronicles that journey.

In the early 1900s, an epidemic of fire blight in American pear orchards led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to look abroad for a disease-resistant rootstock, Culley wrote.

The department turned to Frank Meyer, a botanist-adventurer known today for introducing the Meyer lemon and many other Asian species to the West. He headed to China with the mission of sending back 100 pounds of callery pear seeds, which required processing 20,000 pounds of fruit.

Meyer drowned on that stressful journey in 1918, possibly of suicide, but the seeds made it back to the United States, where they produced thousands of new trees at government experiment stations in Oregon and Maryland, Culley wrote.

It was at the Maryland station three decades later that another scientist, John Creech, discovered that a specimen of Chinese callery pear had grown into a handsome shade tree with abundant flowers and no thorns.

Clones of that tree were grafted onto other callery pears and soon became popular in the nursery trade starting around 1960, according to a 2018 article in The Washington Post magazine.

The Bradford variety was touted as sterile, and is often promoted as such today. But it turned out they could make viable seeds if pollinated by other callery pears, including some of the rootstocks they were grown on, Culley wrote.

By the 1990s, the weak branching structure of the Bradford variety became obvious, and ecologists increasingly documented the escape of ornamental pear trees into the wild.

To be fair, I have seen no evidence of my Bradford pear tree releasing its spawn into the creeks around my North Waco home. But the history of invasive species in the United States is littered with examples of problems that were noticed too late to fix.

The last straw for my tree was when one of the trunks snapped and fell over the street in an October wind storm. It was 30 years old, according to a tree-ring count by my son, who had grown up climbing it. The arborist told me it was the largest Bradford pear he had seen, and he had seen a lot.

I saved a few logs from the woodchipper, and I have been burning them in my fire pit, a satisfying farewell to a tree that brought me some joy and a lot of headaches.

I am replacing it with two young native Texas oaks that I hope to see grow into shade trees before my own time is up. And my experience with Bradford pear left me with this hard-won wisdom: Plant trees that will outlive you.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.