Bruceville-Eddy crash victim identified as Moody man

The name of the driver who died in a single-car crash in Bruceville-Eddy early Monday has been released.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard said Moody resident Clifford Stephenson, 86, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Monday morning crash. Stephenson's name was released after his next of kin were notified.

Howard said the crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on Farm-to-Market 107 near Bruceville-Eddy. He said the Ford Expedition Stephenson was driving left the roadway for some reason, struck a culvert and overturned.

“Do not drive beyond your limitations,” Howard said in a press release. “Slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you more time to see what’s ahead.”

