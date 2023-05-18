Bruceville-Eddy's second Family Spring Fest this weekend will support a local family of four who were in a devastating car wreck just over a week ago.

On May 7, Tyler Lopez was driving his wife, Alicia Lopez, and two daughters, Remi Lopez, 6, and Kylee Lopez, 8, home from softball practice when they were hit in their Ford F-150 by a car going the wrong way on Highway 7 near Bruceville-Eddy.

“For an unknown reason, a Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a statement. “The driver of the Chevrolet, Taylor Defrees, 29, of Marlin, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Tyler and Alicia were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, and the two daughters were hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center, also in Temple. Tyler Lopez broke his pelvis and now uses a walker, but has been released from the hospital. Both daughters suffered a broken collarbone and additional injuries. Kylee has been released from the hospital, while Remi remains. Alicia Lopez took the brunt of the injuries, with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding. She has been released to a rehab center after undergoing surgery.

Skyler Watkins, a close friend of the Lopezes, has bonded with the family of four over their shared love of softball. Most days in the summer, the family could be found playing softball at the field near their home or in the batting cages practicing.

Watkins said given the friendly nature of the small town, the majority of Bruceville-Eddy knows at least one member of the Lopez family.

“If you picked who you wanted in your community, that's who you would pick,” Watkins said. “They’re always willing to help out and don't say a bad thing about anybody.”

As a previous coach of the daughters, Watkins said it was especially hard for him to see the girls in the hospital. He has two daughters around the same age.

“To walk in there and see the little cleats lying on the floor and that baby in the bed — it was really tough on me,” Watkins said. “I'm not a super emotional person, but that one broke me down pretty good. And they happen to be the same pair of cleats that my own daughter has. You see that and it really hits home. Thank God they're all coming around.”

Though it remains a long road to recovery, Watkins said Tyler Lopez is back to joking around when the two of them talk daily.

“I couldn't imagine wondering if your wife and kids were going to live and not being there,” Watkins said. “(Tyler) thought that his youngest daughter, Remi, was dead at the scene. And so that was extremely tough on him and then being separated and not knowing, he was trying to get updates as much as possible. Knowing that it's a long road to recovery, but everybody's going to live, you know, I think that that's helped him out tremendously as far as mindset goes.”

Throughout the time the family has been hospitalized, there has been a constant flow of community members there to visit, Watkins said. Once, there was even a 45-minute wait to see the daughters.

“One day when we took our girls up there to see Kylee and Remi after they'd gotten a little bit better, the entire waiting room was flooded with cheerleaders,” Watkins said. “They were going in to see the girls, so they were super excited about that. They even brought the mascot.”

Bruceville-Eddy Mayor Linda Owens said it is not uncommon to see the “good, God-fearing people” of the town to rally around a family in need. Whether they volunteer their time, money or service, they all tend to help each other out without waiting to pick up the proverbial shovel.

“You need it, we're there,” Owens said. “I mean, that's just the community, that's just the way they are. Some of them may not have a lot less than what the people we’re helping do. But you say you need help, they're going to do something, … financially or just by labor. They're going to help that person no matter what. It's just how they do things.”

This weekend, the town will put on its second Bruceville-Eddy Family Spring Fest with plans to give 80% of the proceeds to the Lopez family. The coordinator for the event, Cherie McGruer, said it was almost natural for organizers to arrange to send proceeds to the family, and she hopes to see a large turnout.

Family Spring Fest kicked off Wednesday with a baseball game between the high school coaches and the Little League coaches, including Watkins. The game raised more than $1,300 for the Lopez family. The festival will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 Friday evening outside City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive, with a concert featuring Kristen Kelly; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside City Hall with food trucks, vendor booths and a variety of events, including lawnmower races, lawn games, bounce houses and a car show.

Alicia Lopez’s sister, Mindy Hancock, also organized a GoFundMe for the family which had doubled its original goal of $5,000 by Thursday.

One thing Watkins said will stick with him is a conversation he had with the daughters’ pediatrician. The pediatrician told him the only reason the girls were still alive was that their parents took the time to buckle their seat belts correctly.

“I think that's what made me so emotional about the whole thing was because, one, I love those kids like my own family, but two, I knew that if that day, if that had been me in that situation, I probably wouldn't have had my kids buckled up properly,” Watkins said. “So great, great lesson for all of us out of that is that that family is an example of always doing the right thing.”