Brush fire off Wortham Bend Road prompts evacuation of homes amid NWS fire warning

Authorities evacuated about two dozen homes on Quail Haven Road, near Wortham Bend Road, on Thursday afternoon as firefighters from several local fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service battled a brush fire in the rural area.

By about 3:45 p.m. officials at the scene said firefighters had halted the Quail Fire's forward progress about an eighth of a mile from structures, including houses and barns. About 40 acres had burned and the fire is about 25% contained, said Kiley Moran, spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

About 20 to 30 homes between the 100 and 400 blocks of Quail Haven Road were evacuated by officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County constables and others.

Deputies turned motorists away from Quail Haven as the fire burned northwest of Quail Haven's intersection with Wortham Bend Road.

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department received the first call about the fire at 1:03 p.m., Chief Scott Needler said. The Texas A&M Forest Service, which responds to wildfires statewide when needs exceed local resources on hand, was called in at about 2 p.m., Moran said. The Waco Fire Department was in command because of its experience and resources, he said. The Texas A&M Forest Service, which responds to wildfires statewide, and the West Shore, Valley Mills, Downsville and Gholson fire departments were assisting in the effort.

The Heart of Texas Fire Corps also responded to provide food, drinks and other support to firefighters.

A DPS helicopter was in use to help monitor the fire's activity and rate of spread. The origin of the fire had not been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon. No injuries had been reported at that time, McLennan County Deputy R. Henley said.

The National Weather Service has McLennan County under a red flag warning through 8 p.m. Thursday. The warning, which covers an area along and west of Interstate 35 in 20 counties, indicates extreme fire danger because of high winds, low humidity, dry vegetation and warm temperatures.

According to the Texas Drought Monitor map, the western half of McLennan County was under extreme drought conditions as of Thursday, while the southwestern corner of the county was under exceptional drought, the highest category.

