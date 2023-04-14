Nearly 150 channel catfish took a dip in Buena Vista Park on Friday, the hideaway between East Loop 340 and the Timbercrest neighborhood receiving an official visit from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Beginning this week, the department will be stocking thousands of catfish at its 18 designated Neighborhood Fishin' lakes, including five in Dallas-Forth Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

"Every year we stock channel catfish every two weeks from April to October, with the exception of August - and we stock rainbow trout every two weeks from late November through March," Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Michael Baird said, responding to questions about the program via email.

The public is more than welcome to fish these watering holes, including at Buena Vista Park, 2001 Madera Drive. There are no size restrictions, but anglers must limit their daily haul to five fish.

In addition to the 18 frequently stocked spots in the Neighborhood Fishin' program, the department stocks many more ponds and lakes statewide.

"We have a 12-county district that we work from our Fisheries Management office located here in Waco, and we consistently stock many of those reservoirs and small impoundments," Baird said by email. "Some examples close-by are: Lake Brazos, Meridian State Park Lake, Fort Parker State Park Lake, Cleburne State Park Lake and Lake Waco."

The effort means "hundreds of thousands" of catfish get released statewide. Baird said his district alone requested 100,000 this year. That number reflects blue catfish and channel catfish combined, but Baird said the Neighborhood Fishin' program relies exclusively upon channel catfish.

Baird said the state has multiple hatcheries producing the wiggling critters, including in the unincorporated community of Dundee in Archer County, Possum Kingdom, The Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens and the A.E. Wood State Hatchery in San Marcos. Fisheries management offices around the state monitor catfish populations with regular sampling.

"Typically, gill net surveys are used to determine how well a population is doing, and fisheries' biologists from the district in question request stockings as needed," Baird said. "Lake Waco was last stocked with channel catfish in 1990. That species typically reproduces just fine on its own, and the reservoir is so large, anglers can't over-fish it.

"We last stocked blue catfish in 2004 with over 130,000 fingerlings."

He emphasized that stockings more often are not necessary.

Hauling the catfish from hatchery to body of water requires trailers outfitted with clean, fresh water, Baird said. Once ready to stock, all species are rounded up at the hatchery, placed on hatchery trailers or truck boxes, and delivered quickly to reduce additional stress on the fingerlings.

Stocking efforts are not limited to catfish and rainbow trout.

"We stock catfish, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, striped bass, hybrid striped bass, rainbow trout (winter only), and bluegill sunfish regularly statewide," Baird said. "We don't stock rough fish or non-game fish species."

The department's Neighborhood Fishin' program sets up lakes in urban and suburban areas as accessible places close to population centers for an introduction to fishing, the department's director of inland fisheries, Craig Bonds, said in a press release on the start of catfish stocking for the season.

“Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels," Bonds said. "If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

The lakes are "in city and county parks with ample parking, restrooms, lighting and other recreational amenities, in addition to fishing," the press release says.

Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license. Fishing licenses can be bought for as little as $11 for "one-day, all-water" access. All proceeds go toward management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.