Burn ban issued for McLennan County due to continued drought

The McLennan County Commissioners Court approved a countywide burn ban in a unanimous vote Tuesday, citing continued drought conditions and high heat in Waco.

The order prohibits outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of McLennan County, which includes all outdoor fires, including those contained within a barrel or semi-enclosure, open grills, barbecues or smokers. Fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers are still permitted under the ban.

The use of welders is also prohibited, unless the user has a fire extinguisher within 30 feet of the welding and a person to serve as a “fire monitor” on hand, the order says.

Any person found in violation of the ban will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and a fine not to exceed $500, the order says.

The ban is effective as of Tuesday and will continue for 90 days, or the date the county judge terminates the order, or the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions are no longer present in McLennan County, the order says.

The ban applies to the unincorporated areas of McLennan County, but each of the cities in the county have their own ordinances regarding burning, Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management director Elizabeth Thomas said. The ordinance for outdoor fires in Waco says people must obtain a controlled burn permit from the city’s fire marshal.

The resolution commissioners passed Tuesday says local weather forecasts indicate dry and windy weather are projected to continue, without appreciable rainfall expected in the near future. The commissioners also reviewed information from the National Weather Service and Texas Forest Service and determined the current weather circumstances create a public safety hazard that would be made worse by outdoor burning.

Commissioners on June 7 imposed a ban on the sale and use of skyrocket-type fireworks, effective until midnight on July 4, or until drought conditions cease. Fireworks of all kinds are illegal within Waco city limits and most other cities except for professional displays.

With the Independence Day weekend on the horizon, Thomas said the commissioners court wanted to ensure the holiday weekend would be both fun and safe for residents of the county.

“We want to remind everyone of the extra heat over July 4th weekend, and tell people to be mindful of the weather before taking part in any celebrations,” Thomas said. “Stay safe and have a happy Fourth of July.”

