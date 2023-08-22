With McGregor Council Member Sherry Adams absent, a public hearing Tuesday on developing 88 acres near McGregor Executive Airport never got off the ground. A contingent from Austin, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McGregor Mayor Jim Hering, among others, will try again later to act on a multimillion-dollar mixed-use project promising retail space, restaurants and patio homes.

The Joint Airport Zoning Board was scheduled to hear public comments and vote on new permissible land uses for the 88-acre site along Highway 84 between Waco and McGregor. Austin-based KBar Group needs the changes to proceed with The Concourse, an undertaking that could bring an upscale grocery store, hotel, pad sites and retailers, creating a "walkable community," said Travis Krause, spokesperson for the family-run company.

Krause was on hand at Carleen Bright Arboretum, where the meeting was to be held at 1:30 p.m. So were several members of the Dwyer family that owns the property, their real estate agent, Brad Harrell, mayors Meek and Hering, McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans, McGregor City Planner Bryan LeMeilleur, Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, Waco Council Member Jim Holmes and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, who was to preside.

The starting time came and went, officials making calls on cellphones and huddling to weigh their options. Finally, Felton announced the meeting would be rescheduled because a quorum was not present. He said Will Conrad, who attended the meeting representing the city of Waco legal department, determined all five board members must be present to conduct business.

Four members were there, but McGregor Council Member Adams was not.

She could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment on her absence.

Krause, meanwhile, said he will continue the process, for now.

"We're still planning to proceed with the proposed plans, as the alternative is a duplex neighborhood with industrial uses," he said of changing existing zoning. "I really hope that our hand is not forced. A rezone is required, so that this project does not become a series of duplexes and warehouses."

During the lengthy process that has involved two communities and a hybrid board, "both cities had board members either show up late or no-show, due to calendaring issues," Krause said in an email response to questions. "I'm comfortable giving McGregor a pass this time, because they have been good partners to date and this is the first time we've had a delay due to them.

"That said, we're a year and a half into this process and delays and postponements are a common occurrence. The plan has not changed in any meaningful way for over a year."

The site in question lies in McGregor, but is surrounded by Waco. The Joint McGregor Executive Airport Zoning Board was formed as part of a 2004 legal settlement between the cities over the airport and surrounding land.

Krause referenced the Rule 11 agreement featured in the settlement.

"The Rule 11 agreement, which we're following for zoning guidance, stipulates that both cities must act in good faith," Krause said. "These delays are causing real issues for everyone involved. If we're unable to work within the framework of the Rule 11 agreement, then it should be dissolved, then we can default to McGregor's rules. Furthermore, we've worked very closely with city staff, on both ends, to put together a proposal that should accommodate everyone's stated objectives. If anyone from the voting board objects to the proposed solution, I would want to know exactly why it did not come up with staff, who has already voted to approve the proposal."

He said he hopes Tuesday's absence was "a simple calendaring issue."

"I'd hate to get this project downgraded," he said. "We're doing our best to build something that will benefit both communities and elevate the region. We have a ton of interest for our planned project and there is absolutely zero downside to the proposed zoning modifications."