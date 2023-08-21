Some 72 acres of land owned by the late Waco native and champion Helen Marie Taylor's estate is up for development, as investors consider commercial options and student housing for the site near Baylor University.

Money from the land sale will go toward Taylor’s endowment backing the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History she opened in 1993, according to executor Brandon Taylor.

The land extends from near the corner of University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue to the Brazos River. Zoning for the plot approved at the Aug. 15 Waco City Council meeting allowed the buyer to move forward with closing on the land, said developer Barrett Kirk, chief investment officer at Houston-based McGrath Real Estate Partners, doing business as MREP Investments LLC.

Brandon Taylor said he will not disclose the sale price yet, but “people will eventually see it’s a lot of money.”

The land, owned within a Taylor family trust, is being offered at "market price" by local broker Bland Cromwell. According to the McLennan County Appraisal District, the 20 acres closest to University Parks Drive has a market value of $4.14 million, the middle 51 acres known as 1900 S. University Parks Drive has a value of $6.62 million and another 1.17 acres bordering the Brazos River has a value of $31,000, for a total of some $10.8 million.

Taylor said Baylor University got the first right of refusal on the land, which was a wish of Helen Marie Taylor’s, who died early last year. Although the asking price was higher than what the school wanted to pay, Brandon Taylor said the relationship between the university and the Taylor family is still extremely important to maintain.

A large piece of the sale will go to forever fund the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History at 701 Jefferson Ave., which she endowed a trust for. The museum has a new nonprofit status, executive director and board of directors, with long range plans and full-time staff in place for its renewal, Brandon Taylor said.

“I think it will become the pride of Waco for their museum,” he said.

The land being purchased was rezoned at the request of developer MREP Investments LLC, with the front 12 acres at the corner of University Parks Drive and La Salle Avenue designated for commercial use and the rest toward the river zoned for housing and mixed use. Kirk said his team is looking at restaurants and student housing for the plot.

“We really think some sort of restaurant venues should do well on this side of town,” Kirk said. “This area just continues to improve with all the improvements the university is making.”

Kirk said he noticed a lack of eating establishments in the surrounding area, and the front 12 acres could fit three or four restaurants. It could become an entertainment venue, and Kirk said he hopes to have plenty of parking and a central green space that would adjoin the commercial portion to the housing development.

He said getting the zoning was essential before talking with retail tenants, but he has had a couple of groups reach out already, and it could be an appropriate location for an Aldi, Trader Joe’s or a sports bar.

The residential portion will be a walkable mixed-use development with upscale student housing similar to what his team has done in the past, Kirk said. McGrath Real Estate Partners also built the Domain at Waco, another apartment development along University Parks Drive, and several others around Texas.

Brandon Taylor said there are no restrictions in the sale for what can be done with the land, but Helen Marie Taylor would be thrilled to see students living there.