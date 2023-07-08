Baylor Scott & White Health has acquired acreage at West Highway 84 and Sunwest Boulevard, but remains cryptic about its intentions. Parcels flanking the health care provider’s property have hit the market priced at $6.6 million combined.

The vacant land between Highway 84 and Harris Creek Baptist Church may prove more attractive if The Concourse development materializes almost directly across the highway. The Austin-based KBar Group’s plans for The Concourse include developing 88 acres in phases to include a grocery store, offices, patio homes, town homes, a hotel and high-end retail.

The Dwyer family that founded The Dwyer Group franchising empire now known as Neighborly owns the nearly 90 acres. Onward Real Estate Team represents the Dwyer family in negotiations, and also is listing the nearly 14 acres across the highway. Marketing material for the land straddling Sunwest makes no mention of The Concourse or the parcels’ proximity to it. Onward agent Adam Vought said issues await resolution before The Concourse becomes reality.

A public hearing on the proposed development is scheduled for a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the McGregor Executive Airport, 27474 W. Highway 84. Holding it will be the Administrative Agency of the McGregor Executive Airport, a separate body from the Joint McGregor Executive Airport Zoning Board that met April 25 to hear KBar’s initial presentation.

Settling a legal dispute, the cities of Waco and McGregor years ago established the airport zoning board to act on zoning change requests and other issues relating to land use near McGregor Executive Airport. The 88 acres KBar is eyeing must be rezoned and land-use designations altered for The Concourse to move forward.

Clint Peters, who oversees Waco’s planning services department, said he and McGregor staffers, including McGregor City Planner Bryan LeMeilleur, are working together on The Concourse. He said a shared goal is “to get rid of the industrial land use designation and to expand commercial and retail.”

Waco would provide water and sewer service to the development. McGregor would collect taxes and provide city services such as fire and police protection to the site, which is right across Highway 84 from the Sunwest Village subdivision, and across Bosque Lane from Meadowland Estates.

The almost 14 acres for sale across the highway are bounded by Harris Creek Road, Stageline Drive and Highway 84, expanding east of Sunwest Boulevard. Onward Real Estate has created an acreage and price breakdown in its marketing brochure, believing would-be users want to acquire the land in workable chunks.

Asking price for a 3.62-acre tract at Highway 84, Stageline Drive and Harris Creek Road is $2.36 million. A 2.3-acre tract next door is available at $851,598. A 2.2-acre tract fronting 84 and nudging the land Baylor Scott & White Health bought at Sunset Boulevard and Stageline Drive is priced at $814,572, according to an Onward graphic.

Right across Sunwest Boulevard from the Baylor Scott & White Health property is a 4.7-acre tract available for about $2.03 million.

Baylor Scott & White Health did not divulge its planned use.

“We are constantly evaluating ways to expand access to care for Texans, especially in our fastest growing communities,” the company said in a statement. “Our plans are not yet finalized, and we look forward to sharing more in the future.”

LeMeilleur said during an April interview he believes The Concourse to be “a top-notch production,” giving McGregor both commercial and residential land uses, while plugging a development gap between Waco and McGregor.