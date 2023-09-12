California-based S2A Investments two years ago said it would build a “megafactory” in Waco to build energy-efficient modular homes in assembly-line style. It would employ about 250 people at 1619 Exchange Parkway, just down the road from Waco’s new Amazon fulfillment center.

But the site has become an eyesore, producing nothing but weeds, and local economic development officials wonder if Waco will ever see the 10 manufacturing structures arising in a campus setting that S2A Modular pledged in a news release in September 2021. S2A was to serve as its own general contractor, while subcontracting other tasks.

Complicating the matter is S2A’s mounting tax delinquencies. It owes $76,000 in 2022 taxes, plus interest and penalties of about $110,000, according to the McLennan County Tax Office. It has been targeted in a lawsuit seeking to recover back taxes and attorneys’ fees.

Bill Clifton, who represents the Waco Industrial Foundation on the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board, confirmed Monday the foundation sold the land in question to S2A. He said the foundation continues to work with S2A to determine its long-term intentions.

The Waco Industrial Foundation acquires land in Greater Waco, then makes it available to commercial and industrial prospects, sometimes at bargain or less-than-market rates as an enticement to choose Waco.

“Obviously, just for the reasons mentioned, we have concerns,” Clifton said. “We’re working with them to see what their plans are. I don’t want to speculate.

“All of our land deals ... we have the right, if they don’t perform, to repurchase the property. Obviously, they haven’t performed to our expectations, or to their own expectations, I would imagine. Anyone we sign a contract with ... we want them to come here and build.

“We do have concerns as to why they have not moved forward,” said Clifton. “We have been trying to ascertain what their intentions are, have been for several months. That is a very attractive site, one of the few we still have that has access to rail service. We would be glad to take it back.”

The company reportedly planned to develop on about 30 acres. Local economic development officials encouraged the company to build its megafactory in Waco, but local governments did not offer tax deals or other incentives.

In an email response to questions, S2A Modular president John Rowland said he had “no exciting news” to report about the company’s plans for Waco. He blamed delays on the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain issues, adding in an email response, “We expect to continue with the new factories in 2024.”

Bryan Stancil, S2A construction director, told the Tribune-Herald during an on-site ceremony in September 2021 that the company would develop the Waco facility in phases, putting up larger buildings where assembly would take place, smaller ones to accommodate onsite staffers and model homes.

Stancil said in an email he remains with S2A Modular and is “going strong,” but referred to Rowland and co-founder Brian Kuzdas for further comment.

Bobby Horner, public information officer for development services at Waco City Hall, said of the project: “They got the site work done, then just stopped.”

“There is no construction to inspect,” added Horner, when asked if city inspectors have been making periodic visits to the site.

Bland Cromwell, who has brokered deals involving industrial property locally for decades, said, “Could be the overall industry or rates, etc.,” when asked his thoughts about S2A Modular’s lack of progress.

“But they were vetted by the community,” Cromwell added by email.

A press release it issued in September 2021 said the company hopes to move beyond residential to include “full communities, commercial buildings and world-class hotels.” The release said the company will employ cutting-edge manufacturing centers, called megafactories, and that co-founders Kuzdas and Rowland were pursuing 35 factory locations in North America with projections of building 35,000 modular units annually by 2025.

Waco’s megafactory was promoted as one of the company’s first.

The Greater Waco Chamber released a statement upon the company’s announced plans in Waco, saying the factory would generate more than $80 million in direct economic impact to the region, and $60 million in secondary impact due to scale of operation. Stancil, meanwhile, said the plant would need skilled tradespeople to carry out the tasks required.