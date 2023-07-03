Now called The Herringbone, the once multicolored conglomeration of shipping containers at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street is changing its stripes, and a lot more. Once ridiculed for its bright, splashy appearance in contrast to downtown's prevailing earth tones, it has toned down its act.

But do not pass judgment on the new hue just yet, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of the San Diego architectural and creative design firm, Rad Lab, determined to convert what some considered an eyesore to an attractive cog in downtown's reawakening. It will become more than another pretty facade, rather a domicile for coffee shops, fine dining and overnight stays, Auchettl said.

"The response from the local community has been absolutely amazing, and we are thrilled with the route it's heading," Auchettl said of the project. "In line with our original vision, we have begun to paint the containers."

More artistic touches soon will materialize, "with Creative Waco and the ARTPrenticeship program to create two breathtaking mural walls on the project's outer public-facing walls," he said by email.

Stefanie Wheat-Johnson directs the apprenticeship effort that connects Waco Independent School District students with professional artists for mural projects. Wheat-Johnson said in a statement that her program and Creative Waco are "delighted to partner with RadLab as they activate this remarkable space, and empower the future of our creative community through our apprentices."

In an interview, Wheat-Johnson said final designs are taking shape. She said she is not at liberty to discuss specifics, but the murals "would center on community, hospitality and diversity." She said youngsters executing the first mural may start Monday, the day before July Fourth, or Wednesday.

The task will take five weeks to complete, if form holds, and a second mural will include input from a guest artist, she said.

Rad Lab acquired what once was called The Containery when the original developer, Bill Wetterman, encountered financial problems aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financier TFNB Your Bank For Life foreclosed on the property, found a buyer in Rad Lab, and again financed improvements.

"Certainly this is a challenging project, but we're very excited to have the opportunity," Auchettl said last year, discussing Rad Lab's involvement.

Rad Lab received a pledge of $2.3 million from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone based on its estimate that a rescue would cost $11.6 million.

First working for Wetterman, local real estate agent Gregg Glime took up Rad Lab's commitment to get The Herringbone packed with users.

"The hotel lease is fully executed. The restaurant lease is executed. I am actively negotiating five other Letters of Intent ranging from coffee, to apparel, to personal service," Glime said by email. "All of them are quality business, and we are really excited about how it is coming together."

In his note June 27, Glime said he was hoping to have even more leases signed in the next few days.

Mentioning the changing complexion of The Herringbone, Glime said, "They have been testing different primers and paint colors, so nothing is near being finished from a painting perspective."

Bobby Horner, spokesperson for the city of Waco's inspection services department, said Rad Lab secured a permit for "new construction of a commercial mixed use development, consisting of a public plaza, retail shops, hotel rooms, event space, catering kitchen, indoor bar and restaurant, plaza restaurant, coffee shop, and rooftop bar restaurant."

In his email, Auchettl said, "The project entails a 4-story shipping container mixed-use hotel that will house multiple restaurants, bars, event venues, art installations, live music performances, curated boutique retail spaces, and a charming coffee shop. … We are working with local legend Gregg Glime, and are stoked to start welcoming talented local tenants into the retail spaces."

He said Chef Corey McEntyre, who founded the Milo All Day restaurant at 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, "is preparing an array of absolutely amazing food and beverage options for the site, promising an exception experience. Our hospitality group, Lucky Find, will be offering super fun and quirky accommodations on site."

Auchettl said the plan is to open at the start of the new year, but unexpected challenges can arise during construction.