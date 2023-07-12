Several names were dropped Tuesday during a public hearing on The Concourse, a mixed-use development proposed along U.S. Highway 84, near Waco and McGregor. Trader Joe's received considerable air time, as did H-E-B, Sprouts, Brookshire's, Randalls, Costco and Whataburger.

"Everyone would throw a parade if we announced Trader Joe's," said Travis Krause, spokesperson for Austin-based KBar Group.

He led a lively discussion of the 88-acre "walkable community" his team envisions along Highway 84, near the McGregor Executive Airport. KBar's land plan includes a grocery store, hotel, offices, pad sites, homes and apartments. He said the community would allow people to stroll around the premises, maybe do a little shopping and enjoy something to eat or drink while watching planes take off and land.

No one spoke against the proposed project at Tuesday's hearing, held at 8:30 a.m. in a meeting room of the McGregor Executive Airport.

"As of now, we are holding on aggressively pursuing retailers and the grocer until we can firm up the zoning," Krause said in an email response to questions. "There is a ton of interest from local brands. … The grocer is going to have a huge impact on the overall community."

Krause stressed during the meeting he will not announce a grocery tenant until he has a deal signed. But he said during an interview afterward that Trader Joe's has a prominent place on his wish list. The "general commercial" illustration included in Krause's media presentation prominently features a Trader Joe's storefront, as well as a retail strip that includes Old Navy, Rack Room Shoes and Justice Just for Girls. But there was nothing in the presentation to suggest these were Krause's retail targets.

The hearing Tuesday was conducted by the Administrative Agency of the McGregor Executive Airport, whose members include Waco Planning Director Clint Peters, McGregor City Planner Bryan LeMeilleur, McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans and Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson.

The board Tuesday voted to recommend to the Joint McGregor Executive Airport Zoning Board that buildings no larger than 25,000 square feet be allowed within mixed-use zoning at The Concourse. Buildings larger than that could go up elsewhere in the development.

This size limit within that particular area "would maintain a walkability perspective," LeMeilleur said during an interview afterward.

Krause said the 25,000-square-foot limit applies to retailers planning to use a single floor, adding with a laugh, "I guess that is Waco's way of precluding us from getting a Bass Pro Shops. Personally, I think it's kind of weird, but I'm just trying to get a deal done. The grocery store area ... there are no limitations on that. We can have one building occupying the entire area, which gives us flexibility. Trader Joe's does not have a pharmacy. Aldi's does not have a pharmacy. H-E-B may have some interest, though I do not know that. Honestly, we're simply trying to find the best grocer."

McGregor's city manager made clear his choice for grocer.

"Trader Joe's, I just want you to know that's my priority," Evans said.

"I thought Whataburger was your priority," Krause joked.

Evans said if Whataburger does place a fast-food restaurant there, its design must include stone skirting in line with architectural requirements the upscale development envisions. Other mandates include use of McGregor zoning standards, a privacy wall along Bosque Lane, only residential uses along Bosque Lane, and removal of zoning that would allow industrial uses and duplexes. Masonry requirements have increased from 30% to 50% on some buildings.

"We're dropping duplexes entirely," Krause said. "A lot of duplexes have come into McLennan County, and people are tired of them."

The site will include a 10-acre water retention pond, making possible a water feature and "wet" plaza surrounded by commercial space, KBar officials said.

"Costco would be great, but not for this site. Can you spell traffic jam?" Krause said, commenting on speculation about commercial users.

Don Dwyer Jr., part of the Dwyer family that owns the acreage to be developed, said he is impressed with KBar's vision for the land. He said if his family were only interested in making money from the sale, they would have entertained offers years ago. He said family members wanted something along Highway 84 that would well serve Waco and McGregor.

The site in question lies in McGregor, but is surrounded by Waco. The Joint McGregor Executive Airport Zoning Board was formed as part of a 2004 settlement of a legal dispute between the cities over the airport and surrounding land.