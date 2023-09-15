CenTex Beef Symposium

The 2023 CenTex Beef Cattle Symposium will be held at Moreno Ranches, 948 Farm-to-Market Road 2307 east of Riesel, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The program will include a wide variety of topics and will include a steak dinner.

The topics include internationally marketing seedstock, concentrated beef cattle reproduction, nutritional needs of beef cattle, veterinary feed directives, the importance of developing a relationship with a veterinarian, structural selection considerations of American-influenced cattle, external parasite control in cattle, and a panel discussion covering the evolution of the Brahman breed.

This program is offered courtesy of extension service livestock committees in 10 counties: Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, Limestone, McLennan and Robertson. One Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unity credit (integrated pest management) will be offered.

Interested participants should contact the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180 or email candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

The cost is $25 per person, payable at the door by check or cash only.

Livestock showing clinic

An educational clinic sponsored by Purina Honor Show will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave., McGregor.

The clinic is geared toward those interested in showing livestock this year.

Hear from our industry leading experts including Jon Declerck, Purina Animal Nutrition; Brent Cromwell, Cromwell Cattle Company; Jacob Tusa, Tusa Cattle Company; Mike Harbour, Harbour Livestock; Bryson Williams, Purina LPS; and Lisa Hall, Livestock Adjustment Services.

Topics will include supplements, feeding animals, selecting a project, judging criteria, today’s trends and daily care.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day and a free meal will be provided at 6 p.m.

RSVP at McGregor General Store, 254-840-3224; Bar None Country Store, 254-848-9112; or China Spring Country Store, 254-752-0777.

MCC horse shows

McLennan Community College’s Highlander Ranch, 223 Cobbs Lane, will hold several horse shows this fall. The events are free and open to the public.

Working Equitation Show, Saturday-Sunday

Open Horse Show, Oct. 28

Gaited Show, Nov. 11

Dressage Schooling Show, Nov. 12

Open Horse Show, Dec. 2

Ranch Horse Show, Dec. 3

Email Aimee Edwards at aedwards@mclennan.edu or call 254-299-8553 for more information.

MidTex scholarship apps

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show scholarship applications are being accepted through Nov. 15. Applicants should be outstanding FFA, FCCLA, Family and Consumer Sciences or 4-H members in McLennan County.

Contact Sarah McDonald at smcdonald@wacochamber.com for more information.

Farming exhibit at West

The History of West Museum is presenting a new exhibit highlighting local farmers and ranchers, focusing on both the challenges of early settlers and today’s producers.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 28 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in downtown West. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.