Blame the heat, the Saudis, COVID, Biden, Trump, whomever. The fact remains gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks, reaching a $3.36 local average to pump a gallon of regular unleaded on Tuesday.

“They need $80 a barrel to sustain their budget,” said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan by phone. “The Saudis have been tipping off the market they were going to cut oil production, and they have.”

Less oil means less gasoline, and higher prices at the pump.

Motorists in Waco were paying just under $3.09 per gallon on average for regular unleaded one month ago. On Tuesday, they were shelling out $3.36 per gallon, on average, according to GasBuddy. The burden could have been higher, as that price reflected a dip of about 2 cents from last week.

So what has changed to create a price increase hovering between 25 cents and 30 cents a gallon? DeHaan said the record heat contributes to the misery index in more ways than one might think. Oil refineries do not function as well in extreme heat, so the process that yields gasoline runs less efficiently, if it runs at all. Refiners may choose to cut production to reduce the strain.

“The heat you’ve had to deal with down there, it has impacted refineries in Texas and Louisiana,” said DeHaan, who is based in Chicago.

Andrew Gross, spokesman for AAA, was quoted in an Aug. 4 article at forbes.com saying that “refineries’ ideal operation temperature is at most 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and some cities across the southern United States and California — where many of the nation’s refineries are located — saw temperatures surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit.”

That same story said the World Meteorological Organization deemed July the hottest month on record, and that data showed Earth recorded its warmest day twice in one week. It said the six largest oil refineries in the U.S. are located in either Texas or Louisiana, “places that have grappled with extreme heat over the summer.” It said Baton Rouge, home to the nation’s fifth largest refinery, saw temperatures reaching 104 degrees on Aug. 1.

In a report dated Aug. 8, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it “expects sustained global demand for petroleum products and Saudi Arabia’s extended voluntary production cuts will contribute to oil prices rising through the year.” The EIA said the Brent crude oil price hovered around $75 per barrel in early July, and surpassed $86 per barrel on Aug. 4. It predicted the Brent crude oil price would approach $90 per barrel in late 2023.

Nationally, motorists on Tuesday were paying $3.85 per gallon for regular unleaded, and 11 states reported norms above $4 per gallon, according to AAA. DeHaan said he would not rule out a national average eclipsing $4, if a major hurricane forms or Saudis “continue to throttle oil production.”

Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who produces the monthly Greater Waco Economic Index, said he expects fuel demand to remain high.

“I think most crude oil watchers, myself included, are pretty bullish on crude oil prices between now and the end of the year,” Ingham said. “We’re not going to see much consumer price relief. Prices will stay where they are, or continue to grow higher. We’ll see what happens after that.”

“There has been some Chinese economic weakness, but even with this occurring, we’re setting global demand records,” said Ingham. “It might be accurate to say prices would be even higher if not for China.”

Nobody favors higher fuel prices, said Ingham, but he places greater priority on what he calls “availability in abundance.”

“The market experiences ups and downs, and people recognize the ups when they see them, and typically don’t care for them, but it is the market at work,” said Ingham. “In some respects we can blame our own government, which has been content to keep a lid on domestic oil and gas production.”

In fall 2019, said Ingham, domestic oil production reached 13 million barrels daily before beginning to fall in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been trying to claw our way back, production fluctuating between 12.4 and 12.5 million barrels per day, about half-a-million barrels a day short of what we were producing,” Ingham said. “Texas finally got back to daily production levels before COVID, but most other states have not.”

Gas prices spiked in spring and early summer 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with local prices peaking at $4.64 on June 13, 2022, according to Gas Buddy. Those prices settled out by September, with local prices dipping below $3.

Though the local average for regular unleaded reached $3.36 on Tuesday, consumers could find cheaper gasoline in spots around Waco.

The Walmart on Sun Valley Boulevard and the Chevron on New Dallas Highway were posting $3.25 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The 7-Eleven on Sun Valley Boulevard, the Flying J on New Road and the Pilot travel center on I-35 in Robinson reported prices of $3.27 to $3.28 a gallon.

GasBuddy reports that Waco motorists on Aug. 15, 2020, were paying $1.87, on average, for a gallon of regular unleaded. On the same day in 2008, the average for regular unleaded stood at $3.58, GasBuddy reported.

GasBuddy maintains records back to 2008 in this category.