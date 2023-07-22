The team tasked with transforming downtown Waco’s shipping container development from an ugly duckling into a community asset have enlisted the hands and mind of an internationally acclaimed muralist.

Kamea Hadar, 39, flew to Waco from his home in Hawaii, perched himself atop a lift, hoisted a beach umbrella to block the sun, and became a morning regular at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue this past week. On a creamy white background, Hadar applied acrylic paint with “regular old brushes from Home Depot” to create striking images of two Waco teens, Ainsley Guy and Nayeli Flores. The young women were part of an art apprenticeship program that partnered with Hadar on the mural.

To call the redevelopment of the project formerly known as The Containery a facelift would be an understatement. Rad Lab and Lucky Find Hospitality are converting the stack of containers into Hotel Herringbone, a destination where once stood an eyesore of brightly colored shipping containers, a conglomeration so offensive to some city leaders, they demanded that developer Bill Wetterman repaint it.

Financial challenges removed Wetterman from the picture, and the assembled metal boxes fell into the welcoming lap of San Diego-based Rad Lab, a creative design firm familiar with shipping containers as architecture.

Rad Lab hired Lucky Find Hospitality to shepherd the proposed boutique hotel through planning and unveiling. The shipping containers went from multi-colored to mostly black, prompting some observers to complain they still look a mess, and potentially a hot one in the Texas heat.

But those involved say the coloring is just getting started.

Lucky Find Hospitality called Hadar, who said in an interview the game plan intrigued him, especially the part about working with Creative Waco and students taking part in its ArtPrenticeship Program. A community paint day was held Saturday morning, allowing locals to finish the mural Hadar started.

“Kamea is world famous, was already on our radar, but we did not even imagine we could bring him to Waco,” said Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond. “But one of the guys from the Rad Lab team said Kamea had done work for them before, and he was on their radar. They interviewed a couple of celebrity artists, but his vision and style really resonated with what the hotel group and Rad Lab wanted to do.”

Bond said Hadar “is very collaborative and has kind of educational instincts,” making him an ideal choice to work with local students.

“He has held mural festivals in 12 countries,” Bond said. “This is a win for the community, not just for mentors, professional artists and muralists in Waco.”

During a streetside interview on Thursday, Hadar said he finds a lot to like about Waco, but admitted the heat was doing a number on his timetable. He said he began painting very early each morning, but by midday, his body was demanding relief. The beach umbrella provided shelter, but little else. He said he has painted murals in New York, Los Angeles, and many places in between. His work has taken him to Taiwan, Israel, South Korea, Japan and Venice, to name a few stops, and he’s visited Austin several times.

But this was his first exposure to Waco and its weather conditions.

“Waco, I love it,” he said, “but I could do without the heat.”

He said locals have made him feel welcome with their cheers, honking and thumbs-up gestures. He said such support inspires artists.

“Thank God people are appreciative,” said Hadar, adding that in some larger cities where he has worked, the gestures have a different meaning.

Hadar said he is married and has four children all under the age of 10. He missed one child’s birthday during his Waco assignment, he said, so his weekend plans include a flight home to Hawaii.

He was scheduled to attend a public reception at Hotel Herringbone Friday evening, where Rad Lab offered a sneak peek at the hotel’s early stages of construction. Rad Lab also has announced plans for upscale retail shops, dining and drinking establishments, and an entertainment venue.

Attendees Friday were being given the chance to contribute to the mural, said a news release, adding, “This further supports Hotel Herringbone’s mission of becoming a place of community and creativity.”

The hotel is scheduled for completion in early 2024.