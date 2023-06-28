Charles Williams is leaving his post as president of Waco's Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center to take a top post with the medical system in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth.

Williams, who came to Waco in November 2020, will serve as president of Baylor Scott & White DFW West Region, which includes hospitals in Irving and Grapevine, as well as All Saints, the system's academic medical center in Fort Worth.

He will take the Metroplex role July 17, leaving Hillcrest's chief operating officer, Brad Crye, as interim leader until a successor is chosen for the Waco position through a national search.

Williams, a Fort Worth native, held several executive positions at hospitals in the DFW area and South Carolina before he was appointed to the Waco post.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked with the great team at Hillcrest and the Waco market to accomplish so much for our Central Texas community,” Williams said in a press release. “Now, I am looking forward to returning home — to the place where I grew up and where I started my career — to serve this community that is dear to my heart.”

Michael Sanborn, Baylor Scott & White chief growth officer and former president of the region Williams will lead, welcomed Williams back to DFW.

“Those who know Charles well attest that he has a reputation for excellence, a passion for service and a drive to never settle,” he said in the press release.