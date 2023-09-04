Ascension Providence has sent a letter to patients announcing the Oct. 31 closing of the hospital’s ear, nose and throat clinic on Highway 6. Officials have declined comment on why the clinic is closing.

Providence’s website also says its Hearing Center, located in the same building as the ear, nose and throat clinic, closed Friday.

The letter says as part of the closure, Dr. Benjamin Brindley, an otolaryngologist at the clinic, will be reducing his clinical time and leaving the Ascension Medical Group on the same date of the clinic’s closure. The letter also says clinic staff will assist patients with switching to other doctors.

The only other ear, nose and throat clinic in Waco is at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, near Interstate 35 and Highway 6.

In a statement, Providence said it will continue to provide high-quality, comprehensive health care services to children and families in their network.

“As we continue to adapt to the healthcare delivery needs of the future, we regularly evaluate our scope of services and care delivery models,” the statement says. “While the footprint of our outpatient services is changing somewhat, the Mission and values underlying our work will remain intact.”

Providence officials declined comment when asked if the ear, nose and throat clinic would be the only clinic in the county slated to close, and when asked to explain why the clinic is closing.

In January, the Tribune-Herald reported Ascension Texas was eliminating jobs around the state, including jobs at Waco’s Ascension Providence. A statement at the time from Ascension Texas says the pandemic had taken a significant toll on health systems across the country, including Ascension Texas.

“We continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment and further align our strategies and structure to best support patient care initiatives in order to ensure the long-term strength of our organization as we continue to deliver compassionate, personalized care to all,” the statement says.

The New York Times also reported last year that Ascension had cut many jobs leading up to the pandemic, and was left understaffed when the pandemic hit. Ascension refuted this in a statement.

“Unlike what the New York Times has indicated that it was told, the reality is that Ascension’s hospital staffing levels — particularly bedside nursing staffing — increased in the years leading up to the pandemic and continue to exceed levels maintained by the majority of our peers,” Ascension said.

In December, Ascension Providence was named Large Employer of the Year by the Texas Workforce Commission, and was nominated by the local Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. Providence is also the third-largest employer in McLennan County with 2,300 employees, according to the Heart of Texas Council of Governments.

Before the January layoffs, Providence was ranked second with 2,518 employees.