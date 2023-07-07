As the heat in Waco soared last month, the number of people needing repairs to their air-conditioning units soared as well. With the heat expected to rise again in the coming week, local repair companies are scrambling to catch up on June repairs and get ahead of the usual summer repair surge.

June 10 saw the temperature in Waco reach 100 degrees for the first time this year, bringing with it high humidity and multiple excessive heat warnings. While the temperatures this June did not match last June’s heat, the high humidity level brought a higher heat index, meaning Waco felt hotter this year compared to last.

More rainfall earlier this year brought more humidity to the region, said Ted Ryan, a National Weather Service meteorologist and science and operations officer for the Fort Worth office. Ryan said low levels of rainfall lead the soil to dry out, meaning when the sun is out, the temperature warms up faster. Ryan said last year’s severe drought conditions and low rainfall can be blamed for the high temperatures, but it feels hotter this year because of the higher humidity.

Ryan said more rain leads to more moisture in the air and ground, bringing with it a higher heat index.

In June last year, the humidity only got above 90% five times, peaking at 93% on June 4, 2022. Last month, the humidity level stayed under 90% on only two days, with 10 days reaching 100% humidity, including a streak of six days in a row with 100% humidity from June 4 to June 9.

Last year was the driest Waco had been since 1999, with only 20.8 inches of rain for the whole year. The gauge at Waco Regional Airport has recorded 15.7 inches of rain so far this year, compared to 8.9 inches at this point last year.

While this past week has seen slight respite from the heat, with temperatures dipping back down under 100, the 100-plus temperatures are predicted to return beginning Monday. Ryan said July in Waco in on track for heat conditions similar to June, with sporadic days of 100-plus temperatures and high humidity.

Dr. Joshua Houser, medical director of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center, said the hospital begins seeing an uptick in heat-related illnesses beginning around May, when temperatures rise but people are not yet acclimated. However, he said the increase typically plateaus once summer rolls around and residents become more used to the high temperatures.

“In general, Texans and Wacoans are good at dealing with heat,” Houser said.

He said of about 200 daily patients, the hospital generally sees five to 10 cases of heat-related illness, with cases of heatstroke being rare, at about one or two patients per month.

The higher the heat index, the more susceptible people are to heat-related illnesses, Houser said. Despite the high heat index last month, the number of heat-related illnesses seen at the hospital did not increase significantly, he said.

Houser said the vast majority of heat-related illness cases involve children, older adults or people with other medical issues, such as a heart condition. He said heat-related illnesses are “100% preventable,” and preventive measures are much more effective reactionary care at a hospital.

Houser said residents should ensure their air-conditioning units are in good working order, and said if someone must go or work outside, they must ensure they are staying hydrated, taking breaks out of the heat at least once per hour and watching out for signs of heat-related illness in friends or coworkers. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, fatigue, cool, pale and clammy skin, muscle cramps, dizziness and nausea.

Local heating, ventilation and air-conditioning repair companies are especially feeling the heat this year. Companies expect an uptick in calls as summer arrives, but several reported this June was especially busy.

The busy June followed a slower than average April and May, said Mark Aguirre, owner of Sagan Heating and Air Conditioning.

“June was a nightmare,” Aguirre said.

He said Sagan got hit with a lot of calls at once when the temperature began to get above 100, and has since gotten mostly caught up on repairs.

Aguirre said August is typically when he sees peak business, as air-conditioning units begin to break down near the end of summer following months of nonstop use.

To ensure units are in top working order, Aguirre said air filters should be replaced every one to three months. He said during summer months, or if there are pets in the home, filters need to be replaced more often. Aguirre also said units should get preventive maintenance at least once a year, and outside units should be clear of debris.

Johnny Wierzbicki, owner of All Pro A/C and Heating, said once the heat wave hit, calls for repairs doubled. He estimated his technicians to be working 15 to 20 repairs daily, a slight increase compared to usual summer repair numbers.

Wierzbicki also said the summer repair season seemed to start off slower than normal before the heat wave swamped his company with repair calls. He said All Pro is still running slightly behind schedule, with most customers receiving service on a next-day basis.

Wierzbicki said the large call volume has left his technicians working “sunup to sundown” fixing air-conditioning units, with even more calls piling up. He said July is typically the busiest month for repairs for All Pro.

Evergreen Heating and Cooling owner Brian Peters said with the delay in the start of the summer heat, Evergreen got about three months’ worth of calls in one. Peters said Evergreen is still running behind schedule, with repairs able to be accommodated within three to five days.

He said typically he can predict an increase in business once the temperature stops dipping below 80 degrees, as air-conditioning units struggle to keep up with the constant heat. Peters said power sources are usually the first things to go out on a unit, caused by motors and compressors constantly running and becoming overheated.

Lochridge-Priest business development manager Diane Walters said while her technicians have been slammed, more business is a good thing. Walters said Lochridge-Priest is seeing about a 35% higher volume of calls due to the heat, a bigger increase than usual.

“We’re trying to keep up the best we can,” Walters said. “Now until October is busiest time of year.”

She said her technicians are working overtime, but are still running behind schedule due to the large volume of calls. She said repairs are running about a day-and-a-half behind schedule.

Walters said most of the repairs can be chalked up to a lack of regular air-conditioner maintenance, as many people do not become concerned with how well their air conditioner is running until it becomes unbearably hot outside. She recommends customers keep an eye on their units so they can catch problems before they become serious, change air filters frequently and make sure airflow to outside units is not crowded by bushes or debris.