Baylor University announced it had the second-highest fundraising year in school history during fiscal 2023, with more than $179 million given by alumni, parents and friends, according to a school press release.

The achievement came during the penultimate year of fundraising for Give Light, Baylor's philanthropic campaign that has seen more than $1.37 billion given to support the school's endowment, capital priorities and current funds. So far, 94,389 donors have contributed to the campaign.

"Baylor's mission as a Christian research university relies on the support of our Baylor Family, and it is humbling to witness the philanthropy of this community as our donors have responded to our call for support in truly transformational ways," Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in the press release.

The Give Light campaign was launched publicly in 2018 with a goal of raising $1.1 billion to support Illuminate, Baylor's strategic plan.

Orlando bound

All aboard for a trip to Orlando, Florida, though a detour to Disney World may or may not be in the cards. The Greater Waco Chamber is asking locals to embark on another InterCity Leadership Visit, taking them to a targeted community that may have processes worth emulating.

The trip is "designed to expose . . . leaders to innovative community and economic development ideas, programs, initiatives and best practices, which may be adapted and implemented in the Greater Waco area," according to a chamber description. Trip participants also may get the chance to network with Orlando community leaders.

Deadline to register via the chamber website is Aug. 22.

J.Crew outlet opens

Central Texas Marketplace, Loop 340 and Interstate 35, sent out a press release informing yours truly of recent tenant activity.

A Kendra Scott Jewelry store opened in September, taking 2,403 square feet, and apparel retailer Torrid unveiled a 3,930-square-foot shop in December, the rundown says. J.Crew Factory this month opened in a 4,182-square-foot space, its only location between Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, Kite Realty Group agent Kelsey Ishmael said by email.

Soma Intimates will occupy 1,797 square feet by late summer, also opening its only store between DFW and Austin, Ishmael said. Buckle, a retailer of clothing and accessories, will move from Richland Mall to Central Texas Marketplace in the first few months of next year, the press release says.

Going to the Dogs

A Dog Haus could be coming to the area. Temple residents Erin and Matt Ledoux have received permission to open three Dog Haus Biergarten locations in Central Texas, and Waco could become part of the mix.

Dog Haus, founded in Pasadena, California, in 2010, specializes in gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers, as well as plant-based dishes and fried chicken, according to a press release. Dog Haus, the brand, has been recognized for its all-beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and for its 100% Black Angus burgers, the press release says. All are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.

Dog Haus also serves local craft beers plus cocktails "curated by celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, a regular on the hit TV show 'Bar Rescue.'"

Gregg Strasburger, Erin's father, also is involved in the company.

Waco Surf in Texas Monthly

The August copy of Texas Monthly magazine features a long-winded but readable story about Waco Surf water park on Old Mexia Road.

"Wacowabunga! Why California Surfers Are Descending on Central Texas," screams the headline, with the subhead reading, "Some of the best waves in the world are found at the Waco Surf water park, far away from any ocean."

One paragraph worth mentioning tells the tale of several Floridians bent on taking Waco Surf by storm: "They had traversed the surrounding bucolic roads, lined by copses of post oak and vast stretches of ranchland, eschewing Las Vegas strip clubs in search of a different sort of thrill. The park, originally called Barefoot Ski Ranch when it opened fifteen years ago, was mostly a local attraction until 2018. That year, the resort debuted a revolutionary new wave machine that pumps out perfectly smooth, seaweed-colored waves and went international," wrote author Ben Rowen, a Californian.

"Now Waco has become an unlikely destination for surfing obsessives."

Walmart expansion permit

Building permits of note issued the past week include one valued at $2.8 million for an addition to the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive, and another for $1.39 million for a gas station and convenience store at 1023 E. Loop 340, with lease space available for future drive-thru restaurant.

Another was issued to reroof the Music Theatre/Fine Arts Building at McLennan Community College. No cost estimate was given.

Spectrum hiring

Spectrum, the broadband connectivity company, has announced it will hire more than 300 employees in Texas to join its "elite Residential Connectivity Sales team." It hopes to fill new hiring needs in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Waco, with hires receiving a base salary of $40,000 to $50,000, with target compensation reaching $105,000 annually, according to a press release.

Incentives could move compensation beyond that, the press release says.

Spectrum said its residential connectivity sales team "is a highly skilled, well-trained team with an unwavering commitment to providing the best Spectrum connectivity to customers."

Spectrum offers a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match up to 9%, up to $10,000 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum internet, mobile and TV services, the press release says.

Visit the Spectrum website for application information.