Catching up with business news as my wife, Claudell, continues to recover and rehab following full knee replacement surgery.

Congratulations to the Big 12 and its continued expansion, with the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of Utah and the University of Colorado announcing their intentions to join the regional fray, joining new arrivals the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University, the University of Houston and the University of Central Florida. What a national presence the league now brings to the table. Think the TV networks will notice when the time comes to negotiate a package with the growing conference? Of course, the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are skedaddling to the SEC, a move of great consequence. But long gone is Baylor University's affiliation with a "bus" league, the old Southwest Conference, with the University of Arkansas being the only school outside the state.

With all the comings and goings, one can bet Waco-based economist Ray Perryman is sharpening his pencil, preparing a report on the impact this new alignment will have on state and local economies. Might Waco be poised to burnish its reputation as a growing tourist destination? Wonder what the Waco Convention Center, Magnolia Market, Dr Pepper Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, Texas Sports Hall of Fame and others think about the chance to promote themselves to new markets? The influx of fans and followers may fill new hotels continuing to rise, or make feasible a second commuter airline at Waco Regional Airport. Hotel revenue and car rentals allowed McLennan County to add the Base multipurpose facility to the Extraco Events Center with revenue bonds. Now it has designs, literally, on a new equine center also joining the Heart O' Texas Fair Complex. Someone said it takes money to make money, and it would appear the community is scoring on both fronts.

Business at the gun club

Republic Gun Club will host the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's next Business After Hours gathering. It is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at 19000 Woodway Drive. Attendees will enjoy live music, swag, food, beer, wine and tours, according to a press release, which recommends bringing lots of business cards.

Here's hoping everyone arrives in a good mood.

Windsor at Richland Mall

Windsor, a national retailer, has opened a new store near Richland Mall's center court.

"Windsor is your fashion destination for finding the perfect on-trend dress, gown, or outfit for any occasion," Mall spokesperson Brad King said in a press release. "They also offer many options for shoes, handbags, and accessories, allowing you to style a complete head-to-toe look for any event. From birthdays, weddings, back-to-school, homecoming, prom, girls' night out and everything in-between, Windsor has fashion for every occasion."

Windsor was founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family, and King said in his email it has grown to more than 325 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Legislators in Waco

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican whose congressional district includes Waco, will speak at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's State of the Nation presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Registration by Aug. 25 is required, and the event is open to both chamber members and nonmembers.

More information and tickets, starting at $65 for members and $100 for nonmembers, are available at wacochamber.com.

Terry Black's, more permits

Terry Black's BBQ secured a building permit to begin converting a vacant building at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue into a barbecue restaurant, retail shop, and home to an accompanying restaurant, Opal's Oyster Bar. The permit does not reveal the estimated cost, but company representatives who recently visited Waco and received a $904,419 Tax Increment Financing commitment, said the project represents a $9 million investment.

The permit allows "demolition, addition, remodel, and foundation of restaurant within warehouse," according to a description provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

Mike Black, representing the company at its meeting with the TIF board, said it is not unusual for employees at its Austin location to make $40 an hour, including base pay and tips. He told the Tribune-Herald the earning potential in Waco probably starts at closer to $30 an hour, including tips, but that the hourly number may rise as the restaurant gets established.

Other permits of note issued recently include one valued at $5 million for the "paint and blast" building at Holt Cat's Caterpillar service center, 2000 Texas Central Parkway. Also, a permit valued at $2.6 million was issued for a new Whataburger at 2442 Creekview Drive, the mixed-use development that includes Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. A $3.1 million permit will allow construction of Ivy Kids Daycare, 9201 Chapel Road. A $150,000 permit allows remodeling at the Baskin-Robbins on China Spring Road.

Business, mental health

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 15 will host "Mental Health — A Cool Conversation for Business," at chamber offices on South Third Street, adjacent to Waco City Hall. Daniel Thompson, CEO and executive director of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, will talk about good mental health in the workplace "in the form of tax savings, worker productivity & well-being for employers and employees," according to the event webpage. Thompson also will address services available at the HOT Behavioral Health Network.

RSVPs are required, but the event is free.

Food hall ownership

UnionBrands Eateries Texas LLC, previously a subsidiary of Turner Behringer Holdings, "has completed its separation and will continue to thrive and grow as a privately held company, under the umbrella of The Behringer Group Family of Companies," according to a company press release.

Union Hall, Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, is the company's first location, "while Union Grove Woodway is teeing up to be the next flagship eatery, located at 8100 Woodway Drive, on Waco's western border," the press release says.

Todd Behringer, also chair and CEO of The Behringer Group LLC, partnered with brothers Shane and Cody Turner to develop the concept.

Behringer and the Turners took over a warehouse and a boarded-up sports bar and repurposed the property to Union Hall, covering 18,000 square feet. It opened in November 2019, and Behringer recently announced he would make several major upgrades.

"We opened and then battled through the covid year, like everyone else did," Behringer said in the press release.

Behringer addressed the perception there is limited parking downtown.

"Some views are valid and others not so much," he said in the press release. "The continuous rebuilding of downtown Waco's infrastructure, literally since 2019, has contributed as much, by preventing parking seekers from taking a left or right, or even the correct street, while attempting to visit any business establishment."

The press release says ample free parking is available within blocks, including the Fourth Street parking garage and the Sixth Street parking lot, and the new AC Hotel by Marriott now under construction nearby has a 300-space garage attached.

Union Hall has maintained an average vendor occupancy of 90% with 26 stations since its inception, according to the press release.

"The learning curve for operating in a niche industry has had its challenges, but also has created a competitive advantage," it says. "With 4 years of performance experience, Behringer envisions UnionBrands growth beyond its home base of Waco, Texas. Temple was originally on the radar for the company’s 3rd location, but final logistics didn’t materialize, prompting College Station to become its first new market location, set to open in late 2024."