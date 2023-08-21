The buyer of the Cottonland Castle at 3300 Austin Ave. remains a mystery.

Bidding began July 20, ended Aug. 3, but not a peep yet from anyone about who submitted the high bid, the number of bids received, or whether an announcement soon will be forthcoming. Nothing from owners Chip and Joanna Gaines, nor from Concierge Auctions, which is overseeing the process. Even agents with the Gaineses' Magnolia Realty said they are sworn to secrecy.

Magnolia Realty agent Amanda Nesbitt would say only that the castle is under contract. She and fellow listing agent Melissa Miller must follow orders from Concierge Auctions on the deal. Magnolia Realty listed the castle for $2.9 million pre-auction, but could not accept offers during the bidding process.

Concierge Auctions spokesperson Emily Roberts responded to questions with an email saying it could not comment on the record about details. An email inquiry about commenting off the record went unreturned.

Hatch Bailey, president and funeral director of Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, said he is watching the drama unfold with great interest. He knows the castle inside and outside. He and his wife and four sons lived there in the early 2000s, before a mold problem prompted him to sell.

"It's all kind of a blur," said Bailey, whose time there was trying.

Previous leaks set the stage for a mold infestation that had not manifested itself when the Baileys arrived. It worsened to the point the Baileys moved out and into a rental, where they expected to stay two years as the castle underwent mold remediation. But after 18 months, his wife, Yvonne, was diagnosed with skin cancer, melanoma. She died in 2011 from complications.

With remediation dragging on, and considering Yvonne's declining health, Bailey said the family decided to put the castle on the market. It changed hands several times before Chip and Joanna bought it in 2019. They renovated it inside and outside, documenting progress for their television show, "Fixer Upper: The Castle." Public tours followed the renovation.

"In the beginning we thought we were nipping it in the bud. But as time went on, it multiplied," Bailey said of the mold. "It originated in a wall, starting with one little spot, and if it was black mold, I don't remember. I know it was fixable, so insignificant at first, really just water damage from a leak."

Bailey said his insurance carrier did a superb job examining every corner of the castle, carrying out due diligence to ensure any changes to the structure during remediation would hold up to Texas Historical Commission scrutiny.

Asked if he had an inkling mold might be lurking in the old castle, Bailey said, "Oh, no, when we bought it, and the whole time we lived there, it was absolutely pristine. I have an allergy to mold, used to receive injections on a weekly basis, so when we were buying the castle, I hired a company from out of town to do a mold study. I needed to be sure. It was an old home. The bottom floor was halfway underground. I took the results to my allergist, had her read them, and it was good and clean. No hesitation about moving in."

Bailey said he loves what Chip and Joanna have done with the place.

"Thank goodness for Chip and Jo, their foresight, gumption and know-how. They just absolutely made it pristine again," Bailey said. "They did a few things to make it more practical for today's living. The bathrooms, for example, would be a main thing, and the kitchen, with all modern conveniences. And they have made it a little less formal."

Bailey said he has toured the castle five times with family and friends from out of town since the Gaineses completed their work.

"It was a really neat place to live, fun, a nice lovely home," Bailey said. "We did a lot of entertaining with the family, holidays and what not. My wife gave me an embroidered throw pillow. On one side it said, 'A man's home is his castle.' On the other it said, 'Until the queen arrives.'"

Bailey said he would have been tempted to bid on the castle if Chip and Joanna had included an elevator in their remodel. He said the time will come when climbing its stairways would prove challenging.

Hotel 1928 opening date

Come one, come all to the grand opening of Hotel 1928, "an inspired hospitality experience designed and developed by Chip and Joanna Gaines and transformative hospitality company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners," says a press release confirming the doors swing open Nov. 1 to the former Grand Karem Shrine building turned boutique hotel.

It has 33 rooms, and the starting room rate is $375 per night, plus taxes, though some are going for hundreds more, according to the Hotel 1928 booking site. Room response has been great, and Bertie's, the rooftop restaurant, will be serving on day one, spokesperson Kerstin Hjelm said.

"Named after the year the building was completed, Hotel 1928 will offer 33 guest rooms, three food and beverage outlets, over 6,600 square feet of event space, along with a rooftop terrace," the press release says.

Bertie's on the Rooftop will serve seasonal dishes, The Brasserie at Hotel 1928 will offer Southern classics with a Texas twist, and The Cafe at Hotel 1928, "tucked behind the lobby … offers coffee, baked goods, and light bites," the press release says. "Enjoy your coffee from a cozy chair in the two-story Hotel 1928 library or take it to go as you explore all Waco has to offer."

Marina for sale

Ahoy, mates. The Cove RV and Marina Development on Skeet Eason Road has hit the market priced at $2.5 million. A description on LoopNet says "The Cove is currently operating as a marina only with 34 wet slips and one of the larger and shallower ramps on Lake Waco. At one time, the marina had well over 100 slips, a restaurant, a fuel dock, a 15-slip RV park, and a shop."

The sales pitch for the 55-acre site says about 20 acres of flat land would accommodate an RV park.

"Furthermore, with the existing 4,000 square foot concrete pad, lake views, and several areas for hiking trails, amenities should be relatively inexpensive to develop," the LoopNet listing says.

Also, about 7 acres of wooded area "would be an ideal spot to bring in cabins. … Short-term rentals in the area can rent for up to $600/night and Waco averages around 65% occupancy. Adjusting the price to a more conservative $275/night is sure to keep your cabins full and revenue up."

The listing agent is Peter Meyer with Gulf Commercial Brokerage in Houston.

Economic development fund

McLennan County commissioners and the Waco City Council continue to put their money where their mouth is on economic development.

Each entity will increase by $250,000, to $4 million, its annual commitment to the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund in the proposed 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1, McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.

The money is used to provide incentives to businesses considering a move to the county or expansion of existing facilities.