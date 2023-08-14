After 2020 brought a brief hiatus, George's Party Zone will return this season to near McLane Stadium, resuming its tradition of offering food, liquid refreshments and TV viewing options to people attending Baylor University football games. George's Party Zone, a creation of George's proprietor Sammy Citrano, operates off Baylor property because it sells alcoholic beverages, which the school prohibits.

"George's Restaurant has a long history of partying with Baylor fans on game day, and we're excited to be restarting our popular tailgate event, George's Party Zone, this season," spokesperson Caryn Brown said in a press release.

The George's Party Zone will occupy space that Brazos Parking owns across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from McLane Stadium. Brown said the party will begin four hours before the game. Concessions will include beer, Crazy Wings, burgers, brisket and tacos, which are staples at George's Restaurant Bar & Catering on Speight Avenue in South Waco.

"Bring your buddies or your kiddos. We're family friendly and admission to the Party Zone is free," Brown said. "We'll remain open during the game and have 14 TVs following the gridiron action. There's plenty of shade under our tents and fans to keep a breeze going. To top it all off, we'll have live music."

This season's George's Party Zone unveiling is scheduled 2 p.m. Sept. 2, before Baylor kicks off its season against Texas State University at McLane Stadium. Baylor hosts eight home games this season, the most in its history.

Brazos Parking spokesperson Mack Hardin said this football season marks Brazos Parking's 10th anniversary as "the only public parking and tailgating site that has been in operation since the opening of McLane Stadium."

It has 8 acres available for RVs, tailgating and parking, Hardin said.

Citrano launched George's Party Zone more than 20 years ago, setting up shop across Dutton Avenue from Floyd Casey Stadium. It became a fan favorite for socializing, enjoying beverages and watching college football games on big-screen TVs before and after Baylor played. Fans from other schools often would make a point of stopping by while in Waco.

The streak continued when Baylor moved football operations across town, to McLane Stadium on Lake Brazos, but COVID-19 restrictions and other factors put George's Party Zone on hiatus beginning in 2020.

"We are excited to once again bring fans together to cheer for our beloved Baylor Bears," Citrano said in the press release.

Baylor dorm renovations

Baylor University recently secured an eye-opening building permit valued at $47.9 million, which it will use to renovate the Memorial and Alexander residence halls, old-timers dating to 1930 and 1940, respectively.

Baylor regents in February approved a $57.8 million overall budget for the renovation of the buildings that comprise the Honors Residential College and house 330 students. The work continues Baylor's efforts to upgrade its collection of dorms, having addressed South Russell Hall in 2014, North Russell Hall in 2015, Penland Hall in 2016 and Martin Hall in 2017. Renovations to Collins Hall began in May 2022, and next up are Allen, Dawson and Kokernot halls.

Work on Memorial Hall and Alexander Hall should conclude by July 2024, said Curtis Odle, associate director for facilities and operations.

Residential sales slump

Local real estate agent and analyst Ashton Gustafson has released his mid-year report on Waco-area residential sales, and the numbers are not pretty.

During the first six months of the year, between January and June, 1,634 homes changed hands, an 18% drop from the same period last year. The good news for sellers is that the average list price of $323,710 represents a 5.3% year-over-year increase. Homes on average sold for 97.3% of list price.

This year through June, homes that sold stayed on the market an average of 54 days, up from the 29-day norm last year, Gustafson reported.

"Inventory continues to be a hurdle for our first-time home buyer market and below $350,000," Gustafson said. "Buyer purchasing power has been squeezed with rates hovering around 7% for a 30-year fixed loan. In short, this means that if you were approved for $600,000 in January of 2022, you are now most likely approved to purchase around $380,000 to $400,000."

He said most activity involves buyers moving to Waco, not within.

Lake Air Mall space

The Tuesday Morning retail space at Lake Air Mall has hit the market, listed for lease by Coldwell Banker Commercial's Clay Fuller. Tuesday Morning occupied 10,689 square feet in the Target-anchored property at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive, according to marketing material. Tuesday Morning closed stores in 25 states this past spring but maintains a presence as an online retailer.

Fuller asks anyone interested in lease rates on the space to call him.

Everhome Suites

Waco's skyline will include yet another hotel, as Hillside Development has secured a permit valued at $12.6 million to place an Everhome Suites at 4301 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway. Other permits of note issued recently include one valued at $3.08 million for Waco Endoscopy Center, 2510 Ambassador Drive. Caterpillar Inc. secured a $700,000 permit to alter a building at 2901 Gateway Boulevard. A permit was issued to finish out space for a restaurant at 9111 Jordan Lane, though its value was not released.

Ascension Texas COO

Ascension Texas, which includes Waco's Ascension Providence hospital and clinic network, has announced Ashley Dickinson as new chief operating officer.

"In her previous role, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Health in Indiana, leading strategic growth and operations for all three system hospitals, an ambulatory surgery center, the medical group, EMS and the system’s first graduate medical education program with the addition of its Family Medicine residency," a press release announcing her hire says.

Dickinson received a bachelor's degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and her Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

David's Bridal closing

The David's Bridal location in Central Texas Marketplace is one of about 25 the company will close statewide due to a bankruptcy filing, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

The WARN notice, a regulatory requirement for certain plant closures or mass layoffs, says David's Bridal employed 30 people at its Waco store.

uBreakiFix

A new business, uBreakiFix by Asurion, plans a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2812 W. Loop 340 in Central Texas Marketplace. The company promises same-day repair services for electronics such as computers, tablets, smartphones, and more, according to a press release.

Festivities will include refreshments, giveaways and the chance to talk with the uBreakiFix team.

Coach's Smoke BBQ

The Coach's Smoke BBQ location on Austin Avenue downtown has been closed several weeks. A recording says phones are not in service.

Coach's Smoke attracted large crowds when it opened in 2015, contributing to the growing dining scene downtown. The original Coach's location at 925 W. McGregor Drive in McGregor remains open, and downtown Waco diners will gain a barbecue option when Terry Black's Barbecue opens in remodeled space near South Eighth Street and Mary Avenue, aiming for an opening early next year.