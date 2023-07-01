Roni's Mac Bar has a home at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, in Union Hall, but co-founders Frank and Mary Senese want to spread the wealth, and their macaroni-and-cheese dishes, beyond Waco's city limits.

"With a social media presence that has catapulted them into the spotlight, Roni's Mac Bar is now offering entrepreneurs and mac-and-cheese enthusiasts nationwide an exclusive opportunity to join the brand and share in their innovative take on comfort food," a Roni's Mac Bar press release says.

Roni's Mac Bar invites diners to build their own bowls, with macaroni and cheese being the main ingredient. Its six-step process urges guests to choose their style, cheese, meat, toppings, drizzles and side, according to its Facebook page. Meat options include brisket, grilled chicken, pulled pork, bacon and Italian sausage.

Franchisees receive "extensive training and ongoing support," the release says. Particulars are available at www.ronismacbar.com/franchise.

Big Chicken

Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend, star of countless TV commercials and performer under the name DJ Diesel, is also well into the process of making good on his promise to launch a casual-food chain called Big Chicken. At 7-foot-1, 325 pounds, or at least listed that way in official records, Shaq can call it anything he wants. He recently attended the grand opening of Houston's first Big Chicken, a city where he and his business partners plan several others. Shaq's team has announced intentions to open 50 Big Chicken coops in Texas, targeting large urban areas.

Word broke in 2022 that Big Chicken's long-term plans include Waco. But its website does not mention a grand opening expected this year.

The Big Chicken menu includes crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese and shakes. Signature items include a Shaq Attack chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno coleslaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce, according to Eater Houston, a specialty magazine. The Charles Barkley dish is mac and cheese combined with fried onions and roasted garlic aioli. The Dirty fries are covered in cheese, bacon, banana peppers and chipotle barbecue sauce.

Gas prices

Gasoline prices are trending downward, though AAA Texas predicts more than 3 million Texans will hit the highway this July Fourth holiday weekend.

"Gas prices have decreased slightly week-over-week," AAA Texas in its Texas Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday. "Crude oil prices have remained stable, which will likely continue to keep gas prices in check."

The statewide average for regular unleaded dipped 3 cents per gallon, to $3.18, during the previous week. The average in Waco fell 8 cents, to $3.10, during that same period, according to AAA. Travelers in San Angelo are getting the best bargain on gas prices, paying $2.95 per gallon on average, while the El Paso region is seeing the highest statewide at $3.32 per gallon.

BU nursing endowment

Baylor University recently announced it has received a $1.5 million gift to establish the first endowed chair in its Louise Herrington School of Nursing.

Nursing school Dean Linda Plank said in an interview Baylor will create the Louise Herrington Endowed Chair in Mental Health. Plank said there remains a critical shortage of mental health professionals, and the school has launched a national search to fill the new position. She said the chair "will have a research trajectory," and will work closely with other disciplines at Baylor, including social work, health sciences and psychology.

"We would like to have a Baylor nurse in every rural community in Texas," Plank said, referencing the nursing shortage outside urban areas.

The gift coincides with Baylor in August introducing its new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner track within its Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program. A Baylor press release says the nursing school "aspires to become part of the solution to the national mental health crisis."

Leadership Waco

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has graduated its 39th Leadership Waco class, with 36 business and civic leaders completing coursework designed to familiarize them with what makes Waco tick, from education and city and county government to businesses, economic development and nonprofits.

This year's class raised more than $21,000 to revitalize an outdoor learning space at Brook Avenue Elementary School, the money going for a new all-weather whiteboard, a shed, 18 planters, nine benches, three picnic tables, a potting table and rainwater collection bins, according to a press release.

Space limitations preclude naming all 36 graduates, but it is safe to say local banks and chambers of commerce are well represented.

Bankers include Blake Dotson, Central National Bank; Steven Fischer, Community Bank & Trust; Daniel Garcia, Extraco Banks; Edgar Guerrero, Alliance Bank Central Texas; Stephanie Jackson, Cadence Bank; Jackson Kucera, The First National Bank of Central Texas. Chamber folks include Andrea Kosar, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber; Rachel Pate, Cen-Tex African American Chamber; and Lexy Reil, Greater Waco Chamber.

More about the program is available at wacochamber.com/leadership-waco.

Building permits

Two building permits caught my eye Thursday. One for $550,000 clears the way for a remodel and placement of new cabinets in William Booth Garden Apartments, 4200 N. 19th St. Another for $658,924 allows alterations to a lab at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.