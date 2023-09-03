According to Waco tradition, new restaurants here attract hordes. That seems to be holding true at The Toasted Yolk Cafe at 18th Street and Washington Avenue, which specializes in breakfast, brunch, lunch and drinks. Dispatches catching my eye say the chain is packing in diners since opening.

Online critiques tout the food and the fact the place finally opened after prolonged teasing on Facebook it was coming soon.

The menu looks appealing, loaded with omelets, pancakes, seasonal crepes, Belgian waffles, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, sandwiches, salads, assorted "Egg Specialties," and novelties such as "Donuts Churro Style."

Toasted Yolk occupies the former Marlow Furniture space that dates to 1950. Kelly Realtors' Colt Kelly secured the deal with Toasted Yolk.

Jorge's Cantina

The Citrano family that operates two George's restaurants locally is proceeding with plans to create a Tex-Mex restaurant called Jorge's Cantina at 4225 Franklin Ave., where El Paso Mexican Grill bit the dust.

A permit has been pulled to enlarge and renovate the building, with Barsh Construction reportedly serving as general contractor. The permit does not reveal the estimated cost, suggesting Sammy Citrano and son Kyle Citrano have chosen to keep some particulars close to their vests.

Waco layoffs

The Texas Workforce Commission regularly sends out notices identifying companies officially announcing pending layoffs. A lengthy notice came out last week that represented a roundup of layoffs to date in several cities, including Waco. Noteworthy was the reminder that Owens-Brockway, forever "the glass plant" to locals of a certain age, will issue pink slips to 90 employees due to shutting down one of three furnaces, a move announced in February. Owens-Brockway is a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois.

Other layoffs of note include David's Bridal, which is eliminating positions all over Texas, including 30 in Waco. Packaging Corp. of America is eliminating 65 positions in Waco, and Yellow Freight, which is shuttering operations everywhere, will issue pink slips to 17 people in Waco.

Green Communities Conference

Waco will host a Green Communities Conference Sept. 18 and 19 at the Waco Convention Center, Keep Waco Beautiful Executive Director Carole Fergusson announced.

"With a diverse range of tracks covering energy and tech, environmental justice and climate, water, food waste systems, and more, the conference promises to be a premier event for sustainability enthusiasts, researchers, practitioners, and community members alike, attracting statewide representatives to Waco, Texas," Fergusson said in a press release.

"Collaboration is key when it comes to tackling the challenges of sustainability, as sustainability can mean many different things to our diverse community," said Mark Keeley, compliance manager for the city of Waco's watershed protection unit in its public works department.

Michaela McCown, an assistant professor at McLennan Community College, said MCC is excited to help host the Green Communities Conference.

"This conference allows our students to have a unique experience in connecting with sustainability experts and helps our institutions collaborate with other sustainability leaders to drive positive change," McCown said.

The conference is open to the public. To register, go to keepwacobeautiful.org/greencommunities.

AI discussion

The nuts and bolts of AI, artificial intelligence, will take center stage at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 101 S. Third St. downtown.

Elaine Botello, CEO of The Victory Employers Services, will discuss chatbots such as as Chat GPT and their place in the workplace, addressing issues including how close they are to replacing human workers and company liability for their use.

To register, go to wacochamber.com.

Whiskey awards

Waco-based Balcones Distilling's Texas 1 Single Malt was named Whisky of the Year at the New Orleans Spirits Competition presented by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, according to a press release.

Balcones also received Double Gold for its Texas 1 Single Malt, and took Gold for its Lineage Texas Single Malt in the whiskey category.

"Tales of the Cocktail is a fantastic event, and it's a huge honor to take home any medal in the New Orleans Spirit Competition," Balcones head distiller Jared Himstedt said in the press release.

The press release says Balcones' performance in New Orleans follows being named Texas' American Single Malt Distillery of 2023 at the New York International Spirits Competition.