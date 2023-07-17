Big changes are in the works at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, home to the Union Hall food emporium that arrived four years ago.

The first non-food vendor, Cool Cat Shades, will take a station there and begin welcoming customers in about a month, according to a press release from UnionBrands Eateries LLC, Union Hall’s corporate parent.

“Owner/operator Dana Bartels says she will differentiate herself by offering superior customer service, with over 200 styles to choose from,” the press release says. “Bartels, who grew up in Waco and attended Baylor University, spent 15 years living in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, operating Kool Shades of Kona, before returning to Waco in 2019, to be closer to family.

“Dana’s favorite reason for choosing downtown and Union Hall: ‘Being able to chat with folks from all over Waco, other parts of Texas, and even the Country, all while showing them sunglass styles they may not have seen or tried before.’”

Elsewhere in Union Hall, Mac’s Fry House proprietors Tasmin and Larry McDonald will expand their horizon from food truck to station 22, where they will serve fried chicken tenders, collard greens and mini funnel cakes to those craving dessert. The McDonalds, originally from North Carolina, launched their food truck and catering business locally after moving from College Station.

“The McDonalds see their progression into Union Hall as a natural fit for continued stability and visibility for the brand,” the press release says.

Union Hall, located a block from Magnolia’s new headquarters in the former Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., was established in 2019. It “has recently updated services and appearances, adding fountain drink stations, reinvented restrooms, increased access points, and repurposing available stations for future vendors,” the press release says.

“Continuous improvement has always been in our business culture,” UnionBrands Eateries managing partner said by email. “Adding a central location for fountain drinks, to be used by all vendors (they sell the cups), has created simplicity and efficiency. Curbside service has been a natural progression of offerings.”

Curbside service will launch next month, Behringer said.

Behringer also said Union Hall is getting a centralized point-of-sale system “that will allow for Hall Passes (charge cards) to be used at all vendors for cashless transactions and loyalty discounts.”

Behringer said Union Hall has not become “dated,” but after four years, the time is right to invest in the facility and stay ahead of deferred maintenance.

“Improved restrooms with updated tile, painting, flooring, soap dispensers, and hand dryers can make an obvious impact, but something as simple as additional lighting in areas can make a not so obvious impact. You will be seeing a brighter exterior at Union Hall in the near future,” Behringer wrote.

Asked about the drawing power of Union Hall, Behringer said samplings reveal more than 50,000 people walk through its doors some months, though counts do not distinguish between unique and repeat business.

He said 22 of Union Hall’s 25 stations are now occupied.

A second “Union” operation, “Union Grove Woodway will offer an expanded format with 29 Stations, curbside delivery, an indoor children’s pavilion, indoor patio seating with video wall, serviced by an anchor bar, and an outdoor seating area and covered stage for live music and events, serviced by a patio bar,” according to the press release. “An expanded fountain drink and free refill station will be conveniently and centrally located within the hall.”

Pre-leasing only began in June, and 14 of the 29 stations have occupants secured, Behringer said. An opening is scheduled in October.

Building permit roundup

A week after getting a building permit to place a $6.5 million parking garage at 520 S. University Parks Drive, Catalyst Urban Development took out another for that address valued at $15.5 million. Work would include erecting a 5-story residential building “over a 1-story concrete podium for mercantile/restaurants,” according to the description on the permit.

As motorists well know, work continues at University Parks Drive and Interstate 35 on a development involving the city of Waco, Baylor University and Catalyst Urban Development that will include parking garages, retail space, restaurants, a hotel and Baylor’s new basketball venue.

Other noteworthy building permits issued the past week or so include one for $1 million to build a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on South 11th Street. Another valued at $275,000 will replace the kitchen in Cefco Food Mart, 5601 Bagby Ave. A $600,000 permit will allow manufacturing and storage building additions at 8401 Imperial Drive, home to Packless Industries. The Circle K convenience store at 720 E. Spring Valley Road, along I-35, is getting charging stations, but permit information does not include an estimated cost.

Smoked chips

The Low and Slow Snacks chip brand, now available at H-E-B, Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb grocery stores, is calling out its competitors’ barbecue flavors.

“We smoke all of our products with real hickory wood, and real smoke, and then cover it with our secret rubs that took years to get right,” according to a press release. “Because unlike all the other ‘BBQ’ snacks out there, we believe the only respectable way to make BBQ anything is to smoke it.”

Chips come in potato, corn and tortilla varieties.