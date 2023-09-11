When traveling do you like to eat where the locals eat?

Yours truly gets asked about favorite restaurants pretty often here at the new Tribune-Herald home office on River Square Center’s third floor. Folks riding the elevator and tourists hot-footing it to Spice Village often crave inside info on where to eat beyond downtown. Everyone has favorites, and my take on chicken-fried steak, fajitas or barbecue may differ greatly from that of others.

Favor Delivery, an Austin-based food, drink and essentials delivery service, may indirectly have provided a solution. It recently announced its “Best in Texas” awards, identifying locally owned and operated places to eat in markets around the state that have proven themselves to be fan favorites, at least from Favor Delivery’s perspective.

In Waco, the winner is Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante, whose Pollo Marsala flies from kitchen to front porch in 25 to 35 minutes, on average, with customers paying a $3 delivery fee.

Dishes receiving rave reviews statewide include the three cheese enchilada plate at Kiko’s in Corpus Christi; grilled chicken pita at Houston’s Island Grill; the breakfast quesadilla at Austin Java in Austin; cheeseburgers at Blue Sky Texas in the Lubbock/Midland/Odessa corridor; breakfast sandwich at Yogi’s Deli & Grill in Fort Worth; the soup and sandwich combo at Siempre Natural in the Rio Grande Valley; the California turkey sandwich at Bird Bakery in San Antonio; drunken noodles at Chaba Thai Bistro in Beaumont; and the Dive Wrap at Dive Coastal Cuisine in Dallas, according to a news release.

Remember, these are locally owned and operated establishments. They were hometown favorites among customers using Favor.

Favor, says a news release, was founded in 2013. It exclusively serves Texas, operating in more than 400 cities and employing 100,000 “runners.” It reportedly had become the first on-demand delivery company in the United States to attain profitability when grocery giant H-E-B acquired it in 2018. It reportedly has made more than 80 million deliveries since its inception.

Cromwell: Kudos to VFDs

Bland Cromwell, an award-winning industrial sales specialist at Coldwell Banker Commercial in Waco, had many nice things to say about volunteer fire departments after a blaze threatened his family farm.

Seems that on Aug. 12, he and a relative were informed that a roaring grass fire was moving toward a longtime family farm and cabin on Spring Valley Road in Lorena. Family members used logs to build the cabin in the early 1990s, and Cromwell feared the blaze would reduce the structure to embers. To his relief, he later learned the hopscotching fire singed 125 acres but missed the buildings.

“The important backstory is all the effort from so many organizations which fought the blaze,” said Cromwell in an email. “Many nearby communities rushed over providing mutual aid in containing the fire. Communities which sent aid to assist the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department included Bruceville-Eddy VFD, McGregor VFD, Moody VFD, and Robinson VFD, along with the City of Hewitt FD and City of Waco FD. The Texas A&M Forestry Fire Service was contacted, along with TIFMAS State Fire Strike Team, to assist in containing the fire, utilizing personnel, heavy machinery, and air assault planes.

“The air assault planes made eight (8) air drops from scooping water out of Lake Waco,” Cromwell continued. “These drops were made in several wooded areas in which fire trucks were having difficulty reaching.”

Cromwell said all the while, neighbors and friends came by with shovels and other supplies to offer assistance. Without this response, he said, the fire “would have burned through additional acres and structures, not just 125 acres. The harsh Texas heat took its toll on the personnel working the incident. The Heart of Texas Fire Corps assisted in keeping people cooled off and supplying hydration options to everyone involved.”

When the smoke cleared, said Cromwell, he had profound respect for the work of volunteer fire departments, and urged public donations.

Box plant GM sees growth

Packaging Corporation of America general manager Joe Garzonie took issue with an item in last Tuesday’s column about layoffs around the state reported by the Texas Workforce Commission in a “warn” notice to media outlets. The notice represented a summary of sorts, a reminder of layoffs announced since very early in 2023.

“Although your information isn’t inaccurate, it is very much outdated and misleading,” wrote Garzonie. “We announced, and laid off, approximately 65 people in January 2023 ... With said January layoffs fresh on their minds, I now have many employees (and their families) concerned about their future.”

Setting the record straight, Garzonie wrote via email, “We are actually in the process of retooling our main facility (tens of millions of $ over 4 years) and planning to grow our output by more than double. This will ultimately create new opportunities for individuals in our community, contribute to the tax base, and also help attract other industries to the area.”

Roofing firm settles in

Pax Services Group, a Maryland-based provider of roofing and exterior services, will open a location on Venture Drive in Waco. A news release said Pax “focuses primarily on re-roofing services to hospitals, schools, government buildings, and other high-end facilities that are subject to complex bid procedures and require operational specialization.”

The release said the company is expanding its geographic reach, and hopes to add concrete and facade restoration, waterproofing, and historical preservation to its services, according to a news release.

A spokesperson said Venture will employ 30 to 50 people within a year, including managers, estimators, administrators and field staffers.

Fidelity gets new owners

Waco-based Fidelity Bancshares Inc., the parent and holding company of Fidelity Bank of Texas, has been sold to Lamar Street Investment Partners LLC, the deal becoming final on Aug. 31, according to a news release. Lamar Street raised $25.2 million to acquire Fidelity “and support the future growth strategy in Waco and the surrounding Central Texas market.”

The bank will continue to operate as Fidelity Bank of Texas, and its holding company will remain Fidelity Bancshares. Lamar Street ceased to exist upon the deal’s completion, and its members become shareholders of Fidelity. Fidelity Bank was formed when the former Robinson State Bank and Waco State Bank merged to form Fidelity Bank of Texas in 1991.

Neighborly loses CEO

Sadly, Waco-based Neighborly has lost its leader, with President and CEO Mike Bidwell passing unexpectedly, according to a news release.

“We will all miss Mike more than words can express, and we are fortunate to have worked for such an amazing leader who was smart, compassionate, and insightful. He put a strong team together — and in times like this, we stand together to honor him by carrying his vision for Neighborly forward,” said the release.

Bidwell had been part of Neighborly since 1984, when the company founded by Don Dwyer was then the Dwyer Group.

Bidwell was recruited to the Neighborly world headquarters in Waco in 1995 before being appointed president and CEO of the company in 2014. Effective immediately, Jon Shell, chief financial officer since 2015, becomes interim president and CEO of Neighborly, which franchises more than 30 brands, including Molly Maid, Drain Doctor, Five Star Painting and Glass Doctor.

More biz news

A permit valued at $600,000 has been issued to build a new Taco Bell at 765 N. Robinson Drive.

The CVS Pharmacy at New Road and Valley Mills Drive will close Oct. 26.

Pop’s Lemonade, a local product of Head Hospitality, now is available at McLane Stadium during Baylor football games, in Sections 110 and 210.