Yours truly is not surprised Papa Jack's BBQ in East Waco landed at No. 2 on this year's Yelp list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas.

Unpretentious and family owned, it is tucked away in a strip center at 700 E. Waco Drive. A bail bond business operates next door. On our first visit, my wife and I dined in the kitchen. No matter. The food more than made up for any inconvenience, and really the setting was fine. Friendly and gracious, proprietor Kimberly Hicks and her family make one feel at home.

We have seen sports teams and out-of-state visitors pile into Papa Jack's, where regulars often are greeted by name. A seemingly constant stream of to-go orders leaves the premises. Sports photos and memorabilia, heavy on local teams and the Dallas Cowboys, populate the entryway.

"What else makes these top restaurants stand out? Service. At Papa Jack's BBQ in Waco, staff often slip a free slice of pie into your bag," says a reviewer on Yelp.

In compiling the list, Yelp said it "identified businesses in the restaurants category in Texas, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023." Yelp adds a disclaimer, saying restaurants included on the list had passing health scores as of May 1 this year.

"To savor some of the best barbecue in Texas, you'll need to plan ahead. This popular Waco eatery - which serves up 'tender . . . pull-apart' brisket, 'otherworldly' smoked mac and cheese, and 'must order' smoked cabbage that'll satisfy your soul' - is only open (for lunch and dinner) on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and the first Sunday of the month," the Yelp summary says, including customer reactions to what Papa Jack's has to offer.

One Yelper said: "We were in Waco for 2 nights, and my husband was craving barbecue. The smoked sausage and smoked chicken were delectable. My husband had the pork ribs and sausage. It was delicious as well. Our favorite (sides) were the pinto beans and potato salad. The barbecue sauce was great. I loved it and loved dipping my food into it. The owners could seriously teach a master class in hospitality and graciousness."

I'm told Big Red has a starring role in the barbecue sauce.

Papa Jack's serves soul food, in addition to barbecue, on the first Sunday of every month. Desserts include pecan, buttermilk and Key lime pies.

Papa Jack's offers plates that feature brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage or a combination thereof. Prices range from $13.75 for a one-meat meal to $18.75 for a three-meater. Each plate includes two sides, and patrons may choose from potato salad, pinto beans, collard greens, smoked macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato casserole, with other choices available on special occasions.

Sandwiches also dot the menu, and plenty of white bread is made available for dipping. Soft drinks and tea dominate the beverage lineup.

Papa Jack's ranked the highest among Waco-area restaurants making the Yelp list, but it did not pitch a shutout. Placing 21 was Cajun Craft, while Revival Eastside Eatery appeared at 23, and Cafe Homestead hit 48.

Athena's Greek Kitchen in Houston topped Yelp's Texas list.

Building permit roundup

Restaurants dominate the list of most interesting building permits issued the past couple of weeks in Greater Waco. A permit valued at $400,000 was issued for finish-out work for Billy Bob's Burgers at 10214 China Spring Road. One for $30,000 went to Jake's Burgers, 1500 South Interstate 35, for kitchen equipment alterations. The Turner Behringer Group received a $20,000 permit to renovate space in the Union Hall food hall downtown.

An 84-unit apartment complex is planned at 6501 Sanger Ave., where an office building dating to 1976 will be demolished. Madhouse Development secured a building permit valued at $13.2 million to build the apartments.