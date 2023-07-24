Cameron Park Zoo officials are asking their peers at other accredited U.S. zoos to review the deaths last week of a giraffe and her newborn calf at the Waco zoo.

Penelope, a 10-year-old Masai giraffe, died of unknown causes last Wednesday, followed by her month-old calf, Zuri, on Saturday. Zoo officials are waiting on the results of necropsies, or animal autopsies, performed on both animals.

Acting Zoo Director Duane Hills has asked for help from members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that participate in the Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffes.

"We're sharing results of the necropsies," Hills said. "We'll work together with them to answer any other requests and requirements they may ask for."

The Species Survival Plan network allows zoos to exchange and breed endangered animals to ensure genetically healthy offspring. Hills said the deaths of the giraffes have not delayed any transfers in and out of Cameron Park Zoo.

Hills said Cameron Park Zoo is following the example of the Dallas Zoo, which requested an outside inquiry after two giraffes died in summer 2021.

"We want to have a second set of eyes review these two deaths," Hills said.

Hills expressed "utmost confidence" in all of his staff and the zoo's veterinarian, Dr. James Kusmierczyk. Hills said the zoo wants to be "fully transparent" about the care and feeding as well as the health and behavior of the giraffes before their deaths.

After Penelope died July 19, Kusmierczyk consulted with other accredited zoos of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums about the care of the orphaned calf, Hills said. Cameron Park Zoo staff followed the recommendations. Baby giraffes are normally weaned at 6 months to a year.

"Our zookeepers began to feed Zuri with bottles. And we were encouraged by success there," Hills said. "Zuri had also bonded with Dane, her father, Penelope's breeding partner. We brought in Jenny, an unrelated female giraffe of a different subspecies, to give Zuri herd support."

Hills said that Zuri was bonding with Jenny as well up until the end.

"Zuri took a sudden and acute turn," Hills said. "We were all shocked and surprised."

Penelope had turned 10 in May and had lived at Cameron Park Zoo since a few weeks before her first birthday, Hills said. Two years ago Penelope gave birth to Zeke after breeding with Dane. Hill said zoo staff had every reason to believe that she would live after birthing Zuri.

The remaining giraffes, Dane and Jenny, are doing well, and Hills said his staff have no reason to believe at this point that anything communicable to other animals caused Penelope and Zuri to die.

A press release from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in January says 28 accredited North American zoos house 120 Masai giraffes.

About 70 miles away in Glen Rose, the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center has 11 giraffes, which are all healthy, Warren Lewis, a spokesperson for the wildlife center, said in a Monday email. The nonprofit wildlife center is also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"We were sad to hear the news, too," Lewis said. "According to our veterinarians there is no need for concern."