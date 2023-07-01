Anyone planning a summer cookout in Texas to celebrate Fourth of July can expect to pay about 6% less than the national average, according to the Texas Farm Bureau.

Nationally, consumers will shell out $67.73 to feed 10 people gathered to do what people do at a summer dining experience. In Texas, they will spend $63.60. As the old saying goes, don't spend all those savings in one place.

The national grocery bill is down 3% from last year, but still about 14% higher than prices were just two years ago, according to a Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau explainer. Last year set a record high since the American Farm Bureau Federation started its Marketbasket Survey in 2013, and 2023 comes in as the second-highest.

Cookout favorites include cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, among other products.

"Americans spend a smaller percentage of their income on food than people in any other country and that's thanks to a vibrant farm sector, supported by a strong farm bill program," Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening in a statement accompanying the report. "But it's important to note that when retail prices go up, it doesn't mean farmers are getting a windfall. When prices go up, it's usually because their costs have gone up, and farmers only get 14% of the retail food dollar."

The survey found a year-to-year increase in the cost of hamburger buns, beef and potato salad, while there are drops in the cost of chicken breasts, lemonade and cookies.

Several factors play a role in the increases, the report says.

Drought conditions have increased the cost of feed and reduced the number of available cattle for the summer grilling season, driving up beef prices. Higher potato prices can be attributed to poor weather leading to a drop in production, and general inflation is driving up the price of processed food like bread, according to the report.

The survey found one exception to the increased price of processed foods. A package of cookies will cost 10% less than 2022. The price of chicken breasts and eggs, which had reached record-high prices in 2022, are both lower.

"This is good news as the number of avian influenza cases has fallen, which has allowed chicken populations to recover," the report says. "Lemonade is 16% less expensive, at $3.73, due to a drop in the cost of lemons."

Broken down, the cost of a cookout breaks down to $6.77 per person nationally, $6.36 per person in Texas.

The federal government's broader consumer price index report for food at home shows an overall increase of 5.8% compared to a year ago. Farm Bureau's informal survey examines only foods commonly associated with summer cookouts. Farm Bureau also conducts a Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey of common food staples used to prepare meals at home.

Volunteer shoppers across the country, including Farm Bureau members and others, collected data from 240 stores in every state and Puerto Rico to come up with totals for the summer cooking report.