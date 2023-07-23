Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder, whatever that bid may be. The clock is ticking for the Cottonland Castle’s online bidding process supervised by Concierge Auctions.

The sale of the 3300 Austin Ave. property controlled by a Chip and Joanna Gaines business venture ends Thursday, a week from when it started. A minimum $100,000 deposit is required to take the plunge. It is a no-reserve auction, meaning the castle will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

Magnolia offered guided tours for several months last year as its renovation by the Gaineses filled a “Fixer Upper” mini series. The grounds looked neat and well groomed as it went on the auction block. Only a Concierge Auctions sign appeared on the manicured lawn.

The Gaineses’ Magnolia Realty has listed the property at $2.9 million. Agents Melissa Miller and Amanda Nesbitt with Magnolia share the listing, but “the sellers are precluded from accepting a pre-auction offer,” said Jill Buckendahl, with Concierge Auctions.

“We do not accept pre-auction offers,” Buckendahl said by email. “Bids can be placed any time leading up to auction day.”

She said no ceremony is planned at the castle on the day the auction ends.

“The Historic Waco Castle was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019 to bring it new life and restore it as a home once again,” an advisory on the Magnolia website announcing the bidding process says.

“The Gaines’ invited people from all over to follow along on their incredible three-year restoration journey through Fixer Upper: The Castle, and now they invite anyone interested in calling this piece of history home to participate in its online auction.”

The post says the Gaineses are not directly involved in the sale, that Concierge Auctions will address all details.

The castle covers 6,176 square feet on 1.6 acres and features upgrades and remodels on every level courtesy of the Gaineses. Promotional material mentions spaces such as a card room, formal library and conservatory. A recitation of The castle’s history says its architecture was “inspired by the German castles found on the banks of the Rhine.” Stone contractor John Tennant began work on the castle in 1890, but he fell on tough times and abandoned the project in 1908, according to the narrative.

Alfred Abeel, a veteran captain of the Civil War, took up the cause in 1913. The property later passed into the hands of the Pipkin family, which later donated it to the Austin Avenue Methodist Church. Auto dealer Jack Schwan bought the property in 1969 and renovated it for his family, won a historic marker for it, and also built a car dealership behind it.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who said during interviews they long dreamed of owning the castle, installed new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as new wiring and plumbing. It features marble countertops and hardwood floors throughout. A spa and the bathrooms have been renovated, and designer appliances have been installed.