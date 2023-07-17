Genie Car Wash arrived on North Valley Mills Drive in 1964, back when washing a vehicle meant little more than jockeying a water hose and finding time. It boasted technology that pushed dirty arrivals through a tunnel, sans drivers, where assaults came via water, soap, wax and warm air.

Kiddos would watch the process through windows. Adults would find seats in the glassed-in lobby, which faced Valley Mills Drive, where they chatted, read magazines or watched as vehicles queued up on warm days and weekends. A tooting car horn and a wave from a Genie Car Wash staffer meant the job was done, a car or truck had received a final going over with a soft towel.

Customers would walk outside to claim their prize, usually holding tip money.

Some longtime local residents may lament Genie Car Wash’s closing, viewing it as another loss to time, market changes or consumer habits. A sign out front says the building will not remain vacant. Club Car Wash is coming soon, and passersby may spot work trucks loitering in the parking lot.

But what about the Genie, the towering sign covered in neon? It is showing its age after decades granting wishes for a clean car.

Mitchell McDermott, a contractor with experience building other Club Car Wash locations, said saving the sign might not be in the cards.

“I’m guessing it’s probably not going to make it,” McDermott said by phone. “That’s coming from someone who has built a number of these Club Car Wash locations. A genie is not part of their branding. However, if it’s a staple in the community, which would find it hard to see it go away, you might want to ask ownership if it has any plans for it.”

Calls were placed to the Club Car Wash phone number appearing on its website, and an email inquiry was passed along, but the Tribune-Herald had not received a response to either by Monday afternoon.

McDermott said he typically builds new Club Car Wash locations from scratch over six to seven months. This project features renovations, which he hopes means the work schedule gets compressed.

“But until you get into the walls, you don’t really know,” McDermott said.

McDermott said the company likely will replace existing equipment at Genie Car Wash with new machinery as “they take pride in their systems.” Actually getting a vehicle washed will differ little from the Genie experience. A tunnel is involved, customers choose from several price options and an attendant takes the money, he said.

“You’ll pull up to the tunnel, line up on a track, put the car in neutral, and the track takes you through the tunnel,” McDermott said.

He said customers have access to vacuums and towels at no charge.

Longtime Waco businessman Newman Copeland started the Genie company in Waco, with partner John Gabbert joining him shortly after its inception, the Tribune-Herald reported. The original Genie that now belongs to Club Car Wash opened on Feb. 23, 1964, on North Valley Mills Drive.

“The sign cost $23,000 in that era, and was a knock-off of Mr. Clean,” Copeland said, referencing the Procter & Gamble mascot active since 1958.

“We put a turban on him,” Copeland said.

Kyle Nielsen and Steve Wessinger bought Genie Car Wash in the early 1990s, Nielsen later buying out his partner to become sole owner. A Richfield High School graduate, Nielsen used money made from washing cars at home in his driveway to attend Baylor University. He brought his colorful character and business acumen to bear in operating Genie Car Wash, launching promotions that allowed unlimited car washes for a flat monthly fee, opening a lube center and starting an express detailing service. One promotion provided customers with green-and-yellow Genie stickers to place on their cars.

Nielsen gained the reputation for being a soft touch when nonprofits and charitable organizations went public with donation requests.

He was keenly aware the Genie Car Wash sign was a novelty item that brought attention to his establishment. He told the Tribune-Herald in 2010 it was common to fork over $1,500 to have the sign repaired and maintained. Reproducing it would cost more than $100,000, Nielsen estimated at the time.

Sadly, Nielsen was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010, an occurrence “followed by surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and prayers,” his 2021 funeral notice says. Nielsen died at age 53.

His wife, Kimberly Nielsen, oversaw the Genie Car Wash locations on North Valley Mills Drive and on Hewitt Drive before parting with the properties in February of last year. Deed records at the McLennan County Clerk’s Office show she sold them to Reta Austin Holdings LLC of Dallas.

Rod Elrifai, agent for Reta Austin Holdings, confirmed he bought the Genie Car Wash locations on North Valley Mills Drive and on Hewitt Drive from Kimberly Nielsen, later selling both to Club Car Wash. Elrifai said he made deals with Club Car on other car washes in Texas.

“It was a new investment group that reached out,” Elrifai said. “They have big plans, and the Waco market appears to fit what they’re doing.”

Kimberly Nielsen could not be reached for comment.

McDermott, the builder, said Club Car Wash is enjoying a growth spurt following its merger with Rapid Express. He said all locations are company owned, not franchised, and those in Texas are owned “by a gentleman based in Houston.”

Club Car Wash in June last year announced the deal with Rapid Express Car Wash, which includes the rebranding of all Rapid Express locations as Club Car Washes. Before the deal, Club Car Wash did not have any Texas locations.

Its website shows the brand’s presence is now felt from far South Texas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It has 13 locations in San Antonio that either have opened or are “coming soon.” Locations on North Valley Mills Drive and Hewitt Drive will begin washing vehicles under the Club Car Wash banner in winter 2023, while one on South Valley Mills Drive will open in 2024.

The company website says prices and services range from $25 for a single wash and $40 a month under the MVP package. Lowest priced is the Rookie package, which is $7 for a single wash, $20 monthly. Listed features of MVP include bug prep, pre-soak, spot free rinse, wheel brightener, blowers, wheel blasters, tri-foam, tire shine, scented soap, foaminator bath, underbody blast, and ceramic X3.