The Regal Jewel movie theater on Woodway Drive will close after business Thursday, the location deemed under-performing and appearing on Regal’s latest list of casualties due to its ongoing bankruptcy reorganization.

The 16-screen theater was built in the late 1990s by Hollywood Theaters, its first eight screens completed in 1997. It was later taken over by Regal but has retained its large Hollywood Theaters sign on the front. Development has boomed around it, with arrivals including Christian Brothers Automotive, Hat Creek Burger Co., hotels, bank branches and professional office space. But new competition arrived in 2021, when Cinemark opened its 14-screener near Interstate 35 and New Road. It offers moviegoers an experience that includes reclining seats.

“Bummer” is how Sylvia Hansgen described news of Regal Jewel’s closing. She and her husband, Rusty Hansgen, arrived early afternoon to view Tom Cruise’s new action thriller, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

They are not big moviegoers, she said, but when they hear about a movie they might enjoy, they make the short drive from home to Regal Jewel.

Jesse and Karen Calvillo, of Woodway, treated their four children ages 8 to 14 to a showing of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” an animated action movie. Jesse Calvillo said the trip cost about $100, counting concessions.

The couple said they take the family to movies about once a month, and enjoy the Regal Jewel experience that is not crowded. Karen Calvillo said she realized Wednesday’s outing probably would be their last at Regal Jewel, having learned while buying tickets online the theater was closing.

“I don’t know,” said Jesse Calvillo, asked where the crew would meet now.

Mixed messages about the timing of the closing were everywhere. Posters touting new arrivals such as “Mission Impossible” and “Insidious: The Red Door,” and movies to be released Friday, including “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” were hanging around. A display featuring pink balloons and promoting ticket packages sat in the lobby.

Two employees confirmed Thursday’s closing, but said any further comment must come from Regal media relations, which did not return calls.

Besides Cinemark, Waco has another multi-screen theater showing first-run movies, the AMC Galaxy 16 at Valley Mills Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Regal is owned by Cineworld, based in the United Kingdom, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in September. Cineworld recently amended its plan for reorganization, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“That change reportedly sparked more closures, which were confirmed on Regal’s website,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Its reporting includes a list of 14 Regal locations scheduled to go dark, including the Regal Jewel in Woodway, Regal Grand Parkway in Richmond and Regal Tall City in Midland. In all, nine theaters are set to close Thursday, the remaining five projected to close July 26.

The Waco-area Regal Jewel closed about eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening in June 2021 to the sounds of work crews repairing damage caused by a sprinkler system that burst during sub-zero temperatures the previous February. Patrons entering the theater walked through an archway formed by scaffolding and plywood.