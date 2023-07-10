Robinson leaders for the past decade have ballyhooed a 630-acre tract at Loop 340 and Interstate 35 as a prime attraction for industrial prospects, and in recent months they have sweetened the pot by starting a major road project down the middle of it.

The hype was not misguided, City Manager Craig Lemin said in an interview, and some large prospects are eyeing the site owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation.

But he swatted away rumors that the recent road construction has generated, including speculation that a giant Costco store was coming. In fact, no business has announced plans to build there, he said, and most of the interest has been in industrial rather than retail development.

"We're compiling information," Lemin said. "They have asked for non-disclosure agreements, and all are pretty picky. They say if their names get out, they will look elsewhere."

The mile-long roadway now under construction will connect the Interstate 35 frontage road and Greig Drive in Robinson, creating access to the innards of a tract that despite its size and prime location have gone undeveloped.

Over the years, talks with businesses looking at the site would create excitement then disappointment as prospects vaporized, Lemin said.

"They would show interest for a while, then having no road would become a sticking point. 'When will it be there?' they would ask," he said. "That objection can be taken off the table."

Though only half finished, the link from I-35 offers significant access, Lemin said. Prospects have noticed, and he now fields inquires "almost every week."

The $5.4 million first phase launched in January, with officials hoping crews would complete the first 3,000 feet of roadway by April. That timetable has been altered as rainfall delayed drainage work, but Lemin said the work is now winding down. Crews with Gage & Cade Construction are building a 48-foot-wide roadway with lighting and a deceleration lane primarily for truckers, as the Texas Department of Transportation mandated.

Robinson is not alone in shouldering the financial burden, though its $3.3 million commitment represents the lion's share. McLennan County has pledged about a half million dollars, while the Waco Industrial Foundation will kick in nearly $1.6 million, Lemin said.

Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said she knows the Robinson tract has generated interest, "as it is really visible on the interstate and has great access between Interstate 35 and State Highway 6."

Collins said the Waco Industrial Foundation does not necessarily have veto power over projects, but its opinion and resources carry clout.

"The foundation has a mission of job creation, prosperity for all citizens, and expansion of the tax base," she said. "Its litmus test includes making sure anyone coming into the community sees longevity as a priority."

Lemin said the cost and timetable for completing the link all the way to Greig Drive are questions without firm answers.

"The second phase will probably cost more, the way prices are going," he said. "Roads are very expensive."

The city has a funding ally in a tax reinvestment zone it created in 2020, with McLennan County's cooperation.

The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 covers more than 4,000 acres and takes in the Robinson Industrial Park, the Robinson Business Park and Highway 77 from the northernmost city limits to Peplow Drive. The 630-acre tract at Interstate 35 and Loop 340 anchors the zone, and stands to benefit from it.

A percentage of tax revenue generated by development in the zone is restricted to use in the zone and can be earmarked for special purposes, such as a roadway extension.

David Pettit Economic Development prepared a report and presented it to McLennan County commissioners in February 2020 predicting TIRZ No. 1 could generate more than $200 million for infrastructure improvements over 35 years.

Collins said she and colleagues continue to pursue parties interested building on the 630 acres, but no project has reached the point she would make an announcement.

The origin of the Costco rumors are unknown, but the retail giant has been on the move in other parts of Texas. The company has recently announced plans to build its signature members-only wholesale stores in Prosper north of Dallas and in Tomball near Houston.

A store that it will open Friday in Georgetown will be the closest one to Waco.