Years of planning by Texas State Technical College and local governments culminated Thursday with a groundbreaking for a $17 million industrial training center in the Texas Central Park.

The center will open as “The Worksite” in early 2025, TSTC officials said. The building of 26,000 square feet at 2501 Wycon Drive will offer short-term training courses in traditional skills such as welding as well as more high-tech training requested by industrial partners, they said.

“For the future workforce that will be trained at this facility, I want you to know that this is more than just a building,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek told the groundbreaking crowd of about 120 people, gathered under a tent as rain turned the construction site into a field of mud.

“It’s a stepping stone on your journey to success. Waco is a land of opportunity with boundless potential for growth and we are aggressively working to attract employers who offer good jobs to our citizens. This site helps secure that future so that more taxpaying employers can come in and more Wacoans can enter the middle class and find financial security.”

TSTC will move its existing short-term industrial training courses from its campus to the industrial park, said Kacey Darnell, TSTC vice president of operations and the center’s executive director.

She said she expected the center to open with about 50 trainees, and enrollment could expand to 200. Trainees would typically be local industrial employees who are earning industry certifications at their employers’ expense.

The nonprofit Prosper Waco will help recruit unemployed and underemployed people to enroll in the classes.

The college is planning to set up 16 welding booths and two 800-square-foot labs with hands-on equipment.

Darnell said local industries are partnering in the project and will help provide guidance and possibly staffing for future training.

“We’ve had really great talks with our industry partners about getting into more specialized processes on the training side, and talking to them about what we can do to upskill their employees.

TSTC is working with an employer advisory committee that includes WRS Group, Packless, Yusen Logistics, Packaging Corp., SturdiSteel, Central Texas Iron Works, Tractor Supply, Envases, Knauf Insulation, Vossloh, Fallas Automation, Bowen Electric, Swan Hose, Hello Bello, Trane, Cargill, Howmet and Capstone Electrical.

Darnell said Graphic Packaging, which plans to build a $1 billion high-tech paper recycling mill nearby, is also interested in using the center.

TSTC Chancellor Mike Reese told the crowd that the Worksite would be the first center of its type in Texas. He said the TSTC system, which is expanding its statewide network of campuses from 10 to 12, is the right institution to do it.

“We are the school who matchmakes skilled talent and industrial jobs,” he said. “That’s all we do. We aren’t the school you go to to find yourself. … But if you want to work and make a great living, TSTC is the place to come.”

Waco-based Mazanec Construction is expected to start actual construction on the site in the next few weeks, with a design by Huckabee Architects.

McLennan County acquired the site through a land swap, and it is partnering with the city of Waco to fund the construction.

The TSTC Foundation has pledged to spend some $1 million per year for the center’s operation.

County Judge Scott Felton told the crowd Thursday that the center will boost local industrial recruitment efforts.

“We think this venture is critically important to us being able to bring in the companies that we want, “ he said, adding that the center will adapt to the future.

“As time changes and technology changes, upskilling is very important for the existing workforce,” he said.