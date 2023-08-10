Waco-area boutique owners are reminding people to shop with their locally owned small businesses during the annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday running Friday through Sunday.

The state offers a tax break on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100 each, and Waco Transit System offers free fares on Saturday for fixed route busses.

Shoppers will save $8 in sales taxes on each qualifying $100 they spend over the weekend, and typically retailers use the opportunity to run discounts on other merchandise.

Local boutique owners Gina Mitchell of Mainstream Boutique and Carmen Robinson of Urban Bliss will join with nearby stores Dylan Nicole and Twisted Sisters Shoetique for a back-to-school event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The four, which refer to themselves as the "Boutiques of Franklin" are on Franklin Avenue between Sixth and Eighth streets.

"We have vendors and food trucks coming to make it fun," Mitchell said Thursday. "Kona Ice will be there with snow cones to cool you off and we'll have Sugar Doodles, too."

Sugar Doodles is a custom cookie and ice cream food truck that operates in Greater Waco and China Spring.

Lauren Payne with Sugar Doodles said her business will be selling iced back-to-school sugar cookies inside Mainstream Boutique on Saturday evening.

"We'll have custom iced sugar cookies, and you can put your favorite teacher's name on them," Payne said.

Mainstream Boutique will have jewelry on hand from Kendra Scott and Zapped Jewelry, Mitchell said.

The boutiques will also offer Baylor University game day items and apparel, Robinson said.

"We will move a lot of game day items in green and gold as well as maroon and white," Robinson said. "We have items not just for kids and students, but for moms, too."

Waco Transit System will get people to plenty of shopping spots, including the downtown area, Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace, with free fares all day Saturday, Waco Transit spokesperson Jessica Clark said in a press release.

"On this day, passengers can skip the parking hassle and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses," Clark said.

A list of school supplies and other items that qualify for the sales tax exemption is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

"As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release.

Qualifying items also can be purchased online or by telephone, mail or custom order if they meet certain delivery requirements.

Richland Mall is also encouraging customers to take advantage of the tax holiday.

"Plan your shopping trip with a visit to the mall website," spokesperson Brad King said in a press release. "Click the Deals tab and check out additional savings offered by your favorite stores during the Tax-Free Holiday. Remember the sales tax savings and deals apply to all qualifying items — even something new for yourself."