Local homebuilders beat a path to Waco City Hall in May, taking out 67 permits to erect new single-family homes. Otherwise the Greater Waco Economic Index produced little to write home about, as the saying goes, its score matching the 152.3 in April.

The GWEI “has clearly flattened over the last six months, suggesting an observable slowdown in aggregate economic activity in the Waco metro area,” index author Karr Ingham wrote. The Amarillo-based economist prepares the monthly barometer for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.

He uses data dating to 2000 to track trends in housing construction and sales, spending, employment, auto sales, lodging stays and general construction.

Ingham said the good news is the 67 permits issued in May to build new homes in Waco sets a record for the month, eclipsing the previous May’s 65. His counting is limited to permits issued by Waco for construction in Waco. But Peavy Homes owner Jason Peavy said a more accurate picture might emerge if other communities around Waco were included in the tally.

“That’s something I’ve always tried to figure out how to put a finger on,” Peavy said. “It might paint a bigger picture, though Waco encompasses all kinds of geographic area and picks up more territory.”

He said new home permitting is down nationwide.

“Builders all over the country, friends, tell me it seems a lot of people are sitting on the sidelines a bit, hoping interest rates will come back down,” Peavy said. “I tell people the cost of building a home will keep rising, and though it may sting to build a house now, it will be cheaper in the long run. We’re still seeing people wanting to build.”

He said he is building homes priced from $300,000 to $800,000, with the U.S. Highway 84 corridor and West Waco his hot zone.

If May was a great month, the months leading up to it were abysmal. Waco issued 236 permits to erect single-family homes year-to-date through May, a 35% decline from the 364 during the same period last year.

Existing home sales continue to create nightmares for many real estate agents. They totaled 300 in May, down from 338 a year earlier, and reached 1,142 through May, a 21% year-over-year decline.

The average home sales price in May dipped nearly 7%, to $325,213, from a year earlier. But the year-to-date average through May did homebuyers no favors, hitting $323,490, a 4.5% increase, according to Ingham’s tally.

“Housing inflation remains stubbornly high at around 9%, which lowers growth rates and/or widens declines in activity,” Ingham wrote.

He said nonresidential construction in Waco “is on an absolute tear,” no surprise to anyone monitoring the work sites citywide. Permits valued at nearly $830 million were issued in the months through May, a nearly 144% increase from values during the same time period last year.

Locals continued to spend in May, but hardly went overboard. Retail spending that month totaled about $503 million, less than a 1% increase from $500 million in May a year ago. Retail spending through May inched upward only 2.1% to $2.27 billion, according to inflation-adjusted figures.

“That is a record spending total for the January-May period, but the margin of year-over-year improvement has slowed thus far in 2023,” Ingham said.

The Waco economy has added 4,600 jobs since May last year, including 600 new jobs between April and May, the highest month-to-month job growth thus far in 2023. The Waco metro area unemployment rate of 3.7% is up compared to the May 2022 jobless rate of 3.4%, and is averaging 4% through the month of May compared to 3.6% through the first five months of a year ago, despite the fact the number of people with jobs continues to increase, Ingham said.

“Record low unemployment rates were reached in 2019 in advance of the COVID year of 2020, with the May 2019 unemployment rate at 2.9%,” Ingham wrote. “However, the low unemployment rates in 2019 appear to be the exception rather than the rule, as unemployment rates in previous years over the history of the GWEI analysis are consistently higher.”

Waco’s lodging industry stubbed its toe in May following solid showings in March and April. Hotel and motel activity declined nearly 22% year-over-year, revenue dropping from $10.6 million to $8.3 million.

Vehicle sales continue to run on flat tires, with year-over-year and year-to-date declines in May. Inflation-adjusted spending on new and used motor vehicles was down nearly 9% in May compared to a year earlier.