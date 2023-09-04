Bernard Rapoport, friends called him “B,” had a knack for making money, and spending it. Liberal politicians nationally beat a path to his Waco door, following his reputation as a mover and shaker in Democratic circles, a tough bargainer in the board room but a soft touch with pols needing campaign contributions.

He spent overnights at the White House when the Clintons lived there. His union ties meant he knew Jimmy Hoffa. His dad was an avowed Marxist who hosted political gatherings at his modest home.

He grew up in San Antonio, worked six days a week to put himself through the University of Texas, later serving as regent. He founded American Life Insurance Co., moved it to Waco for familial reasons, and sold it for $563 million in 1994 to Torchmark Corp., now Globe Life. With more money than they could spend, about $150 million from the sale, Bernard and wife Audre set aside nearly $44 million to create a still active philanthropic foundation bearing their names. They also helped financially support the fledgling Rapoport Academy, a charter school welcoming low-income children to a rigorous but rewarding experience.

Just the person one would expect to champion union causes, right? But it was Rapoport who attached the union label to a building in the 1200 block of Wooded Acres Drive, right across from an H-E-B grocery store. It remains company headquarters, where Rapoport maintained an office well into his 80s, arriving earlier than most after his daily dew-sweeping tennis session with legendary Tribune-Herald sports editor Dave Campbell.

A multimillionaire, a mogul, a political matchmaker, Rapoport could rub elbows with the high and mighty, and did when the need arose. But he reportedly had a passion for the working stiff. Not lost on his psyche was growing up poor, working six days a week to pay tuition at the University of Texas. As fate would have it, Audre Rapoport’s uncle, Harold Goodman, drafted Bernard to take over an insurance company in Indianapolis.

Armed with a $25,000 loan to back his entree into insurance, Rapoport relocated the company to Waco and never looked back. He cultivated union contacts in Texas and beyond, becoming the preferred insuror among many union leaders wanting health and life insurance options for constituents.

It remains a union shop in Waco, hardly a bastion of collective bargaining. Waco hugs Lake Brazos, but “On the Waterfront” we are not.

Long ago, before closing in the 1980s, the General Tire & Rubber Co. here carried the union designation. Getting a job there was like winning the lottery, its wages and benefits a sight to behold. Meanwhile, Waco’s glass plant, today called the Owens-Brockway Glass Container plant, arrived in 1944, and historically paid union wages. But its fortunes have waxed and waned with market conditions and demand for glass products. The company this year laid off 90 people after shutting down one of two furnaces.

In a 2002 interview, Rapoport talked of challenges he faced unionizing his own business, and its Waco headquarters, saying, “They demanded a few things I didn’t want to give, but I did, and we became one of the most successful small insurance companies in America.

“I’ve never had any labor problems,” said Rapoport. “Our grievance process made us quickly aware of any potential trouble. Instead of poisoning the workforce, it was addressed, and we could go back to work.”

Headquarters remain in Waco, and employees receive union pay and benefits negotiated through collective bargaining. A message above the receptionist’s desk expresses American Income Life’s support for labor. Fewer cars occupy the parking lot these days as working from home became an option.

Its presence as a union shop is bucking national trends.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in early 2022 that just over 10% of U.S. employees were members of labor unions, down from about 20%, according to the New York Times. Said that same New York Times story, “Among workers at private companies ... union membership has steadily declined for decades, falling to 6% last year from 17% in 1983.”

Former employees speaking to the Tribune-Herald this week expressed their respect for Rapoport, one calling him “fabulous, a visionary leader who lived his values by how he ran his company and how he treated working people.”

In her book, “Bushwacked,” late Texas columnist Molly Ivins devoted a chapter to Rapoport, whom she interviewed in his Waco office.

“Rapoport does not put his money in offshore banks to avoid paying taxes,” writes Ivins. “His daddy escaped from a Siberian prison camp in 1905, and B proudly keeps his father’s membership certificate in the Socialist Party of America on his office wall. David Rapoport worked as a peddler, selling blankets off a cart in the poor ‘Mexican’ neighborhoods of San Antonio (the Mexicans having been there a a lot longer than the Anglos, of course).”

“He never made more than $4,000 a year. ‘Yes, we were poor!’ says B, in his usual explosive style. But we didn’t know we were poor. We were rich in everything that counted. We had books and education, and we listened to opera on the Victrola, and people would come over almost every night and talk about the state of the country and the world,” said Rapoport.

In that Tribune-Herald interview, Rapoport called himself “a predator, but a civilized one.” He called capitalism the best economic theory ever devised.

“It computes with the greed instinct,” he said, smiling at this reporter. “But the invisible hand of competition mitigates that greed.”