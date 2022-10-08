Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years.

The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a drainage tunnel, with plans to reopen the road in January 2021, and a city spokesperson said then that further water, wastewater and other utility work planned along University Parks may not require more closures. Almost two years of facts on the ground have since revealed otherwise.

The road saw the closing of 900 Degrees Pizzeria about two weeks ago, and Honky Tonk Kid BBQ in April. Both faced their share of construction barriers, detours and workers at work before calling it quits.

"It was a big portion of it, yeah," Honky Tok Kid owner David Gorham said of shuttering his brick-and-mortar location at 112 Mary Ave., but with the main access out front being University Parks Drive.

His place and Guess Family Barbecue, among others, became a hot topic among barbecue fans, and Texas Monthly wrote glowingly about both. After seven years as the Honky Tonk Kid, first in a food truck, Gorham closed shop, posting on Facebook he was taking a break but may return.

On Friday, Gorham elaborated on his decision. He said he constantly fielded complaints from people claiming they got lost trying to find him. Others said they would visit more often, but dreaded the hassle getting there.

"I had actual text messages and emails," Gorham said.

He now manages the kitchen at Southern Roots Brewing Co. at 219 N. Eighth St.

"I'm pretty happy right now, with all the plans going on here," Gorham said. "I think I'll stick around and see where the flow takes me."

Meanwhile, the situation along University Parks Drive may ease in the short-term, though long-range plans to develop the nearby Brazos riverfront with retail shops, restaurants, lodging and a new Baylor University basketball arena could send things back to the future.

One factor is certain. The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 between Bellmead and South 12th Street is winding down. All main lanes have opened, and Webber LLC has pivoted its attention to side streets. Texas Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in November.

Fans traveling University Parks Drive to the Ferrell Center for sporting events know the intersection at Interstate 35 has been challenging to say the least. Grading work and heavy equipment have chronically blocked the University Parks Drive entrance to a 7-Eleven convenience store nearby.

Patrons leaving the parking lot of 7-Eleven must cross Ross Avenue to South Second Street, where they can continue toward downtown or I-35, passing Twisted Root Burger Co.

Chloe Bishop shares the frustration some businesses are feeling. She manages Rush Waco, a spin shop at Second Street and University Parks Drive where members exercise on stationery bicycles. Most clients are Baylor students, said Bishop, who don't enjoy spinning their wheels getting to her place, dodging dirt piles, caution signs and detouring motorists.

"I think we have been very impacted," Bishop said. "We're right off University Parks Drive, which is the most accessible way to get here. One positive is we may see more traffic on University Parks when they get finished."

Bishop said membership has dropped from about 400 to about 150 at Rush Waco, whose monthly dues range from $55 to $99.

She said she began noticing a drop in activity in mid-2021.

"When students returned to class that fall, some came back to Rush Waco, but not as many as we would like to see," Bishop said. "They can't cut through, using the best route. That's what I've heard from them."

Charles Leist, city of Waco deputy utilities director, said give-and-take along University Parks Drive has proved challenging. The city in September 2021, more than one year ago, began installing a 54-inch sanitary sewer line along University Parks Drive. It ensures more capacity than the 48-inch line it replaces, said Leist, accommodating Baylor's Foster Pavilion going up near the Brazos River and University Parks Drive. It is scheduled to become Baylor's new basketball arena in January 2024.

"We have coordinated with TxDOT. We've been able to work together, not occupying the same space at the same time," Leist said. "That particular area has been challenging due to traffic volume and the soils. We've tried to provide access to all business, but the sewer line is large, and takes up a lot of room. We've reopened the city portion as quickly as possible."

Work has gradually moved along University Parks Drive, from near Franklin Avenue to the Union Pacific Railroad line, then on to Clay and Jackson avenues. Leist said the city in November should complete the $3.3 million sanitary sewer project, the last leg hugging Interstate 35.

As for 900 Degrees Pizzeria, owner Caleb Duty has indicated on Facebook posts he is weighing his options amid moving parts. He continues to operate his 900 Degrees food truck parked at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Elsewhere along University Parks Drive, opinions are mixed. A call Friday afternoon to J-Petal & Poke Waco, a shop selling crepes and Thai-inspired rolled ice cream that shares the shopping center with 900 Degrees Pizzeria, was answered politely by an employee who said she could not comment at the time because the place was packed and a line had formed.

Traffic and sales at Bicycle World, Mary Avenue at University Parks Drive, "are holding steady," said warehouse manager D.J. Strickland. He said Waco hosts cycling events that generate interest in the sport and customers.