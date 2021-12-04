Buy Nothing group in North Waco proves boon to parents, crafters, neighbors in need

In other cases, people ask for rides to doctor appointments or ask for food. She said sometimes those asks are not what Buy Nothing was made for, but she has been able to direct people to local resources for help or stepped in herself.

“It was outside of my comfort zone for sure, but in those instances I’ve ended up with friends,” Triplett said.

She said it is also common for people who just moved to Waco and do not have a support system to come to the group for necessities like mattresses and shoes for their children.

“That all feels really overwhelming if you don’t have access to it, and then you step into this group and there are 800 people that can give a little, and that makes a difference,” she said.

Triplett said there are rarely issues between neighbors on the page, but every exchange planned in the Buy Nothing group is undertaken at participants' own risk.

She said administrating the Facebook group takes more time and energy than one might expect, and she is excited for the transition to the new Buy Nothing app, which launched earlier this month. Instead of the boundaries the North Waco group arbitrarily drew, the app lets users search by location.

“I think anybody who’s ever tried to live in a community knows that you are choosing the harder way because you think it’s the better way,” Triplett said.

