Cable removal begins on historic Waco Suspension Bridge

"You see it on promotional materials, as you do Waco's bridge," he said.

Challenges to upgrading the Waco Suspension Bridge included "understanding the bridge, how it was built, what went wrong with it and what was right with it. That took a lot of investigation and a lot of study," said Sparks.

"Next came determining the most feasible way to carry out the rehabilitation from a construction point of view," Sparks added in an interview.

Tapping his research, Sparks said the bridge shaped local and state commerce, becoming important to cattle drives and those wanting to transport goods across the Brazos River. On top of that, he said, a suspension bridge was uncommon and considered an innovation and novelty.

It opened as a toll bridge operated by the Waco Bridge Co. on Jan. 6, 1870, and was sold to McLennan County 19 years later for $75,000. The county then sold it to the city of Waco for $1 with the stipulation the city would be responsible for upkeep, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Today, the bridge anchors Indian Spring Park, its entryway near the Waco Convention Center recognizable by the Branding the Brazos artwork featuring longhorn cattle and drovers captured in bronze sculptures.