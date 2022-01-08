Caboose leads the way in Waco Kiddieland auction

Rides and attractions Lions Club chose to preserve, including the mini-train that circles the venue and the signature carousel donated by the Junior League in 2011, likely would be placed in storage.

Specifically how Lions Club will apply auction proceeds remains a topic of discussion. Tipton said Lions Park has debt that needs addressing.

"It is my understanding that money is going back to help the Lions with their finances," Waco Parks Director Jonathan Cook said. "They are a key partner, but no financial commitment has been discussed. The caboose and all that are property of the Lions. I understand they have a prospective buyer for it, and are working with a crane company."

Cook said a community advisory committee soon will get down to business, considering how best to restore Kiddieland to its former glory as a popular community asset. A design consultant likely will take part in the efforts to consider park layout, features to be included and other possibilities. Tipton said he will occupy a seat on the advisory group.