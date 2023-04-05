New construction for a much larger Cafe Homestead is well underway, with exterior walls completed and insulating wraps installed as the restaurant's managing partners rebuild from a devastating December fire.

"We expect to complete construction in early June and fully reopen in the new building around June 12-15, although we are serving now in temporary premises at the fellowship hall of our church," Cafe Homestead proprietor Andrew Taylor said Wednesday.

The temporary space is about half a mile away from the original location at the Homestead Heritage community off Gholson Road.

Cafe Homestead opened in 1994 and burned almost to the ground in a pre-dawn fire Dec. 23. No one was injured, but flames destroyed the restaurant, with only a small number of cedar timbers surviving.

"Those original timbers will be incorporated into an ornamental wall at the back of the lobby or reception area," Taylor said.

The restaurant's partners are paying particular attention to crafting the tables and chairs, the interior walls and the front porch to recreate the look, feel and "tactile experience" of the original, Taylor said.

Over the decades between the cafe's opening and the fire, several additions pushed the restaurant's size to about 4,400 square feet on the ground floor.

Managing partners of the restaurant and the community members decided to rebuild with a basement, ground floor and mezzanine level, with the ground floor enclosing about 7,700 square feet for the restaurant proper. Total square footage in the building will be 11,600.

"We went all out for the local customers who have loyally supported us over the years, building a new restaurant with much more capacity to shorten wait times," Taylor said.

During festivals and some sporting events, the wait times in the former restaurant space sometimes exceeded two hours and the cafe even turned business away, he said.

"We think the larger floor space in the restaurant proper and the private dining space upstairs for special events will allow us to keep wait times for tables down to a more manageable level," Taylor said.

In addition to private dining space for special events, the second floor will have offices, and the basement will be for storage, he said. Final plans call for a new front porch that will have a very similar look and feel to the previous one, while also being about twice as long.

Officials contacted by phone Wednesday at Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue and at the State Fire Marshal's Office were unable to provide a cause of the fire.