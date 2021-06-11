Calvary Baptist Church welcomes Hannah Coe as new pastor

Rev. Hannah Coe will preach her first sermon as the senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Waco Sunday.

In April, the church selected Coe as its new pastor. For the past six years, she was the associate pastor of children and families at First Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Missouri.

“For a number of years, I admired the legacy of Calvary Baptist Church among colleagues and friends impacted in deeply formative ways during their time at Calvary,” Coe said. “I am overjoyed to join this legacy through the honor of serving as Calvary’s next pastor.”

Coe earned a bachelor’s degree in interactive creative therapy at Berry College in Rome, Georgia; and her master of divinity with an emphasis in pastoral care from Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta. She was ordained into the ministry at her home church, First Baptist Church of Athens, Georgia, where she was also a member of the ministerial staff. She and her husband David, a human resources professional, have three daughters.