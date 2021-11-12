 Skip to main content
Cameron Park Zoo mourns death of longtime rhino resident, welcomes new sloth
Rhino

Babe, a Southern white rhino, came to Cameron Park Zoo in 1996 and lived to the age of 49.

Cameron Park Zoo officials are mourning the loss of Babe, a rhinoceros that has been a fixture of the zoo for 25 years.

Babe, one of three Southern white rhinos in the zoo, was 49, years beyond the usual life expectancy for her species. Zoo officials reported age-related complications as the cause of death.

Babe was on indefinite loan from the Baton Rouge Zoo through the Species Survival Plan system but was never able to conceive.

General curator Manda Butler said the zoo will consider asking for another rhino through the program "once the dust clears" from Babe's death.

Babe had been in a slow decline with arthritis and other ailments before she took a turn for the worse Nov. 5, when she had trouble standing and had to receive fluids and medication. She died in the early hours Tuesday.

Butler, who has cared for Babe during most of her 24 years at the zoo, had a special bond with the rhino.

"It is hard," she said. "I would like to say that as keepers, we have a realistic understanding that animals have a life cycle. I just look at it as being fortunate to spend half my life with her working with her, seeing her progress and grow."

She said Babe was a favorite of visitors who got the behind the scenes tour.

"She was always more than willing to get her head scratched," Butler said. "she was a great ambassador for her species. People left after meeting her wanting to learn more about saving (rhinos)."

White rhinos are listed as a "near threatened" species, with about 18,000 in the wild and about 750 in captivity, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Only two of the Northern white rhino subspecies remain alive.

Sloth

Lolohi, born in Honolulu, is expected to go on display soon at Cameron Park Zoo.

On a happier note, Cameron Park Zoo announced the arrival of Lolohi, a Linne's two-toed sloth. The female sloth, born at the Honolulu Zoo in December 2018, is likely to be on display this weekend, zoo officials said.

Butler said she has not spent much time with Lolohi yet, but other keepers say the sloth is "curious and engaging."

"They're very chill and have a slow metabolism, and they don't spend time doing much of anything," Butler said. "But as far as sloths go, she's more charismatic than others."

