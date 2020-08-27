Cameron Park Zoo opens rest of exhibits closed out of COVID-19 fears

Bats, orangutans, tigers and jaguars are among the animals that will be back on exhibit Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo after being off-limits because of COVID-19 concerns for more than five months.

All areas of the zoo will be open starting Saturday, including the Brazos at Night and Asian Forest exhibits, which stayed closed when the zoo reopened May 29.

Zoo officials had been concerned about human-to-animal transmission of the coronavirus to big cats and orangutans, especially after reports of lions and tigers contracting the virus at other zoos.

While lions and mountain lions remained on exhibit, the layout of the tiger, bobcat and jaguar areas were tighter and harder to achieve adequate distance, said Terri Cox, Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society director.

But zoo personnel have set up buffers around those animals and will require visitors to wear masks around them, and that should be enough protection, Cox said.

"We've monitored crowds, and people seemed to be really respecting social distancing," she said. "We have been really pleasantly surprised at how well the public has taken to recommendations for safety."