Construction projects at the Cameron Park Zoo are still on track for completion by next summer, with vertical construction of facilities at both the Penguin Shores and education and veterinary sites slated for October. City and county staff, council members and members of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society gathered Monday for a tour of the new facilities.

“We’re moving right along on schedule, so we’re still looking at summer of next year for opening for both major projects,” interim Zoo Director Duane Hills said.

The two projects are the centerpieces of an expansion partly funded by a $14.5 million countywide bond voters passed in 2019, with additional city, county and zoo society funding making up the the rest of the budget that had grown to more than $22 million by last year.

The makings of the split-level educational and veterinary complex are beginning to show, as concrete slabs and rebar mark out the building on the site.

The west end of the 12,000-square-foot education center will house staff offices, and the east side will have four dividable education rooms with moveable walls to facilitate varying space needs, said Kevin Karr, senior project manager with John W. Erwin General Contractor.

Hills said the larger facility will allow the zoo to expand its educational programs and bring in live animals, or animal ambassadors, to assist with instruction in classroom settings with more adequate housing and space.

The 9,000-square-foot vet hospital will have shallow-depth plunge pools, holding areas, a necropsy lab, storage facilities, pathology and radiology labs, a pharmacy and treatment rooms. Hills said the facilities will be large enough to bring tigers, lions and orangutans to the hospital, whereas currently the veterinarian has to do many of their procedures in the actual habitat rather than in the clinic.

“The facility that we have currently was built for what we had in 1993,” Hills said. “And obviously our animal collection has grown exponentially, so really just to kind of be more modern in the medicine that we can provide but then just having adequate space to provide that medical care.”

Karr said the new building will have a brick facade, standing seam metal roofing and heavy timber framing. The building will be supported by giant wood beams made of cross-laminated timber that looks like stacked up lumber.

The wood is now being manufactured in Canada, with delivery expected in time for vertical construction of the building to start around Oct. 2.

“We’re kind of locked in with them with a fabrication schedule,” Karr said. “We’re done with the engineering on it. … Basically it’s going to be erected like a steel frame but it’s all this giant heavy timber framing. … If you’ve seen a structural steel skeleton go up on a building that’s almost identical.”

Soon the last of the rebar and slab-on-grade foundation for the education center at the bottom of the split-level facility will be placed, and plumbers are putting in trench drains for the animal holding areas, Karr said. The only setback to the process has been the relocation of utility easements for power distribution company Oncor and natural gas company Atmos Energy that pose problems with the new utilities planned for the building, he said.

Once the drains are in place and the last slab is laid the crew will move uphill to the veterinary hospital to repeat the same foundational process, he said.

“One of the requirements for the penguin exhibit to open is to have the care facilities in place,” Karr said. “But we have the companion facility, or the vet hospital, happening kind of in tune with that. So things are going pretty well right now. If we could turn the temperature down about 10 degrees it would be perfect.”

Mike Zedlitz, project superintendent with Jacobe Brothers Construction who is heading the Penguin Shores project, said the site is on track for completion by April barring some fabrication delays.

The area will hold a gift shop kiosk, family bathrooms, the penguins’ facility with an exhibit in the front and a night house in the back, a climate-controlled pond and a black-footed cat exhibit. The retail space and family bathrooms will be in separate rondavel-like buildings, which are found in Southern Africa, the home of the penguins the facility will feature, Hills said.

The site of the exhibit is cleared, and the pond has been excavated out.

“So far everything is going really well. We haven’t had any issues that we’re particularly concerned about,” he said. “The earthwork has gone really good. We hauled out about 8,000 yards of dirt and we saved some back over here for backfill, for touching up around the edges.”

An asphalt access road has been poured to conform to the fire marshal’s orders, and Zedlitz said the crew will eventually pour two more inches of asphalt on top.

“He allowed us to go with just the crushed limestone, but if it gets wet and you drive on it you just have to redo it again so it’s best to just cover it up with asphalt,” he said.

All in-ground utilities are set, and power will be brought in within the next few days. Footing, concrete work and blocking for the buildings at the exhibit will start in a few weeks, Zedlitz said.

He said there will be a huge life safety area, with “tons of pumps, hundreds of feet of pipe that are going to support that little space.” Life safety areas are compliant with NFPA 150, Fire and Life Safety in Animal Housing Facilities Code, the National Fire Protection Association code that addresses fire and life safety needs of humans and animals when constructing animal housing facilities.

The only delay so far has been with the piping for the life safety facility, which is being prefabricated off-site and is about 10 weeks out from delivery. Piping and plumbing should take about 60 days after delivery, and vertical construction of the facility should start in mid-October or November, Zedlitz said.

He hopes to finish the nearby black-footed cat exhibit and other small buildings within the plaza by the time work starts on the life safety facility, he said.

“I’ve worked with … African penguins before. They’re a great species to work with and very charismatic so I can’t wait to bring them to Waco,” Hills said. “And then black-footed cat is a new species for us. … They look a lot like house cats but they are definitely wild.”