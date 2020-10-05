Cameron Park Zoo staff mourns 40-year-old African elephant

Tanya, an African elephant who lived in Cameron Park Zoo, died at the age of 40 after “exhaustive efforts by the Zoo’s veterinarian and animal care staff,” the zoo announced Monday.

“She was a favorite among the animal care staff due to her huge personality,” zoo officials said in a news release. “She was known for her unique 'raspberry' vocalization that she greeted her keepers with every morning. She loved playing with her large enrichment tire and giving ‘high fives’ to anyone that would let her. She also loved playing her harmonica and painting.”

Tanya left Abilene Zoo and joined Cameron Park Zoo’s African elephants in 2007. She died Sept. 29. Citing the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, zoo officials said median lifespan for African elephants in captivity is 38.6 years.

“As veterinary care and animal husbandry advances, geriatric care is becoming an increasing emphasis at AZA accredited zoos,” the press release stated. “It is especially important at Cameron Park Zoo because many of the animals have been at the zoo since 1993 or shortly afterwards and are approaching the end of their lifespans.”