Cameron Park Zoo welcomes first baby giraffe in 20 years

Cameron Park Zoo's newest baby is 6 feet tall and 135 pounds and has been 15 months in the making.

The as-yet-unnamed male giraffe calf was born Friday to Penelope and Dane, the zoo's resident Masai giraffe couple. The zoo held an online naming contest Wednesday, with the names Zeke, Duke and Prince as finalists. Votes cost $5, and proceeds will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, according to a zoo press release.

The newborn is the first giraffe born at Cameron Park Zoo in 20 years and will likely remain here for a couple of years before being sent to another zoo for breeding purposes.

Masai giraffes, members of a subspecies found in central and southern Kenya and Tanzania, are considered endangered because of poaching and habitat fragmentation, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums manages their breeding in captivity to ensure genetic diversity. The zoo also has a reticulated giraffe.

The young giraffe is expected in coming days to be introduced to the exhibit yard, where he will be able to socialize with DJ, the zoo's new greater kudu, born in November.

So far, the new giraffe has had some trouble with nursing from his mother but is making some progress, general curator Manda Butler said.