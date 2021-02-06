Cameron Park Zoo's new babies seeing layers of attention

A baby giraffe and a slightly older greater kudu, the newest additions to the Cameron Park Zoo, each have only one biological mother, but a host of adoptive ones in the professionals and the public watching the two young animals.
The yet-unnamed Masai giraffe calf, who made his public debut Wednesday, and DJ the kudu are the latest animals born at the zoo. The giraffe was born Jan. 22, the offspring of parents Penelope and Dane, part of the zoo's original giraffe herd and the first giraffe born at the zoo since Jedi 20 years ago. DJ, an African antelope, is a few months older with a Nov. 14 birthdate.
Zoo supporters can vote on the new giraffe's name — Zeke, Prince or Duke — in a contest that runs through Wednesday on the zoo's website. It costs a $5 donation with proceeds benefiting the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
As cute newcomers, the giraffe and DJ the kudu will be new attractions for the zoo as it gears up for what has been a traditional spring surge in attendance. Even with a 50% capacity restriction meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the zoo has seen increasing attendance in the months since it reopened, said Terri Cox, executive director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. Attendance from June 2020 to January 2021 totaled 165,801 visitors, compared to 182,994 in a pre-COVID-19 June 2019 to January 2020.
The extra eyes of zoo visitors will supplement the close watch of professionals who oversee animal births and infancy at the zoo, a watch that starts once they realize an animal is pregnant.
Deputy Director Johnny Binder said that news starts planning by animal caretakers including general curator Manda Butler, animal care supervisor of animals Katrina Lee and their colleagues: calculation of a birth window, plans on how to handle the birth and any problems with delivery, either with the newborn or the mother. Supplies are organized, support personnel such as veterinarians are contacted and observation by remote cameras is accelerated.
As the birth date approaches, caretakers start watching for signs of labor, going into action once it starts. Butler said they kept a closer eye on Penelope because it was her first birth. Her labor and delivery went well, however, and on Jan. 22 she gave birth to a 135-pound, 6'-1" tall calf.
A close watch on both mother and calf continued in the days that followed. Zoo staff monitored their health, looking for signs of maternal neglect as well, but Penelope seemed to bond with her newborn. The young giraffe was weighed daily for the first few days with blood drawn to test his colostrum level, a marker of his antibody response.
Binder said the giraffe was slow to nurse and did not gain weight his first week, a matter of concern. Once he started, however, his weight picked up and he is now some 20 pounds heavier. At a little more than 6 feet tall, the giraffe is about a third of his father Dane's height, 17-feet-and-1-inch.
Young giraffes nurse for their first nine months to a year, and caretakers have been supplementing Penelope's diet with extra alfalfa, a staple food for the zoo's giraffe herd, Butler said.
The humans around Penelope and her newborn are not the only ones keeping watch. The zoo's 26-year-old reticulated giraffe, Jenny, herself a mother, has stayed on the side of her stall nearest the new mother and calf, paying attention to their welfare, Binder said.
"She's kind of been the aunt in this process," he said.
Eyes beyond Waco are on the giraffe calf as well. His handlers will measure him as he grows as part of a larger study on giraffe height, and the genetics revealed in his blood put him high on a breeding list zoos use to expand gene diversity in the breeding pool, Butler said.
The calf's early ventures outdoors shifted observation from looking at his behavior and visible health to watching for external hazards, including objects in the yard that could make the gangly youngster trip. During his first journeys outside, caretakers kept a ladder at hand in case they needed to climb down and run to the giraffe's aid.
While the scores of vultures populating the yard where the giraffes and kudus roam seem a potential threat to a baby animal, Binder said the vultures tend to keep to themselves and appear more interested in fresh water. The zoo offers a far less deadly environment than the wild where marauding hyenas and jackals make for an estimated mortality rate of 50% for giraffe babies six months and younger.
The shared outdoor space means the zoo's youngest newcomers can be viewed in the same general area. In his first three months, DJ seems more like a teenager than infant, closer to his adult size. His mother, Shoni, stays closer to him when out in the open, with Penelope showing more of a tendency of wandering away from her calf.
"Like human moms, there's a range in animal moms," Butler said.
As the young animals mature, the extra scrutiny of their health and well-being will lessen to that given the rest of the zoo's about 1,600 animals. That does not mean, however, that their proxy moms will stop watching. The "always anxiously optimistic" Butler had a typical mom answer for when she would stop worrying about the zoo's newest additions: "When they're in college."
The young giraffe and kudu are not the only new animals visitors to the zoo will see this spring. Takoda, an orphaned mountain lion cub acquired from Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Washington, is spending more time outside in public view as she becomes more acclimated to the Waco zoo. Lee said the year-old cub apparently showed up at the rescue center on her own, possibly because she had been separated from her mother or her mother had been killed.
The new animals may soon experience the zoo's annual attendance spike that comes with schools' spring break in March. The zoo closed in mid-March last year as part of communitywide coronavirus measures, but zoo managers anticipate turnout this year may cause workers to limit visitors during peak hours to keep attendance under the zoo's current 50% capacity limit, Cox said.
A new set of watchers may come next weekend for the zoo's Wild About You Picnic at the Zoo. This year's event, held Saturday and Valentine's Day, will provide participants with a charcuterie and cheese box lunch for two, beer and wine drink tickets and a blanket to spread out at designated areas for a picnic dinner. Admission is $75 per couple, and the registration deadline is Tuesday.