Cameron Park Zoo's new babies seeing layers of attention

The shared outdoor space means the zoo's youngest newcomers can be viewed in the same general area. In his first three months, DJ seems more like a teenager than infant, closer to his adult size. His mother, Shoni, stays closer to him when out in the open, with Penelope showing more of a tendency of wandering away from her calf.

"Like human moms, there's a range in animal moms," Butler said.

As the young animals mature, the extra scrutiny of their health and well-being will lessen to that given the rest of the zoo's about 1,600 animals. That does not mean, however, that their proxy moms will stop watching. The "always anxiously optimistic" Butler had a typical mom answer for when she would stop worrying about the zoo's newest additions: "When they're in college."

The young giraffe and kudu are not the only new animals visitors to the zoo will see this spring. Takoda, an orphaned mountain lion cub acquired from Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Washington, is spending more time outside in public view as she becomes more acclimated to the Waco zoo. Lee said the year-old cub apparently showed up at the rescue center on her own, possibly because she had been separated from her mother or her mother had been killed.